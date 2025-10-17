Film festival to honour Shah Rukh Khan's legacy on his 60th birthday announced: Know line-up, dates and more

Multiplex giant PVR INOX announced a special film festival on Friday to honour the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan ahead of his 60th birthday. The Bollywood star, who recently won the National Award for his performance in Jawan, called the announcement a ‘beautiful reunion’. Know the line-up and dates of the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival. Shah Rukh Khan, who recently won a National Award, will be celebrated ahead of his 60th birthday. (PTI)

Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival line-up and dates

PVR INOX wrote on social media while making the announcement: “Decades of charm. Endless emotions. One legend. Celebrate the films that defined generations — the Shah Rukh Khan Film Festival starts Oct 31!”

Going by the films listed on the poster, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dil Se, Devdas, Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Jawan are on the menu. The film festival will commence on October 31, ahead of his 60th birthday on November 2, and will continue for two weeks across more than 75 cinemas in 30 cities.

Shah Rukh Khan about the film festival

In a press release, Shah Rukh reflected on the honour and said, “Cinema has always been my home, and seeing these films return to the big screen feels like a beautiful reunion. These movies aren’t just my stories — they belong to the audience that has lovingly embraced them for over 33 years.”

He added, “I’m grateful to PVR INOX for celebrating this journey with such love, and to Red Chillies Entertainment, my creative home, for always believing in stories that connect us all. I hope everyone who comes to watch relives the joy, the music, the emotions, and the magic of cinema that we’ve shared together.”

Recent work

Shah Rukh was last seen in the 2023 films Jawan, Pathaan and Dunki. He is now shooting for Siddharth Anand’s King with his daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are also expected to star in the film, which is expected to release in 2026.