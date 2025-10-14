First look of Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis out, actor plays Param Vir Chakra hero Arun Khetarpal; Suhana Khan cheers for him

The first look of Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, from Ikkis has been unveiled, along with the announcement that the much-anticipated war drama will hit theatres in December 2025. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the war drama features Dharmendra and highlights the youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient's story.

Agastya's first look out

Directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film tells the inspiring true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India’s youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who displayed extraordinary courage during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Veteran actor Dharmendra also stars in the film.

Maddock Films shared the first poster on social media, writing, “On the birth anniversary of Arun Khetarpal, Ikkis, a story that will forever stay in our hearts, is wrapped. Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films present Ikkis, directed by Sriram Raghavan, a true untold story of the youngest officer recipient of the Param Vir Chakra. In cinemas December 2025!”

Family and fans react

The post was quickly shared by Agastya’s sister, Navya Nanda, and mama Abhishek Bachchan, who cheered for Agastya’s big project. Agastya's rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan also shared the look on her Instagram stories.

Meanwhile, fans flooded the comments with excitement and pride. “All the very best to Agastya and the entire cast and crew members. Eagerly waiting,” said a social media user. “We definitely need such true untold stories on the big screen. It's high time to educate our kids in an entertaining manner about our real heroes' sacrifices. #Ikkis,” said another.

Ikkis' teaser launched earlier this year

The teaser, launched in May earlier this year, begins with a letter sent during the Battle of Basantar informing Lt. Khetarpal’s father of his son’s martyrdom on 16 December 1971. The visuals then transition into striking wartime sequences, with Agastya embodying the young hero’s bravery and sacrifice on the battlefield.

The film also marks Agastya Nanda’s second major outing in Bollywood after his debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies (2023), where he played the beloved comic book character Archie Andrews. The Netflix musical introduced Agastya alongside Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor.