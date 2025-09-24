Shah Rukh Khan said ‘Main to ye pehen raha hu’ after National Award win, Vikrant Massey says they were living the moment

The National Film Awards were held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 23. Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan won their first-ever National Awards in the Best Actor category, while Rani Mukerji won Best Actress. In a video from the ceremony, Shah Rukh was seen wearing his medal with the help of Rani. Now, Vikrant has shared how the decision to wear the medal after receiving it was made by Shah Rukh. (Also read: Rani Mukerji helps Shah Rukh Khan wear his National Film Award medal, fans call it BFF goals: ‘Nursery babies are here’) Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey pose for a picture with their National Film Awards at the 71st National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Tuesday (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh).(Rahul Singh )

What Vikrant said

Speaking to ANI, Vikrant said, "Childlike is the word! It was so inspiring to see Rani ma'am and Shah Rukh sir still maintain that quality after so much success... When Shah Rukh came back and said, 'Main to yeh award pehen rahaa hu (I am wearing the medal).' And both of us said, 'Haan, humein bhi pehenna hai, par pehen lein (Yes, we want to wear it as well. Shall we wear)?' Then he said, ‘Haan pehente hain. Kyu nahi (Yes, why not)?’ Toh (So) it was a little difficult to put it in… so we are just helping each other and living that moment."

New Delhi, Sep 23 (ANI): Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey with their National Film Awards at the 71st National Film Awards at Vigyan Bhawan, in New Delhi, on Tuesday (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh).(Rahul Singh )

Shah Rukh gets some help from Rani

During the moment captured inside Vigyan Bhavan, Rani and Vikrant were seen smoothly putting their medals on, while Shah Rukh struggled a bit to detangle his medal. In that moment, Rani stepped in to help him out and put the medal around his neck. She was also seen turning on her selfie camera to show Shah Rukh his medal.

At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee’s film Jawan. Rani won the Best Actress award for Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh for his performance in 12th Fail.