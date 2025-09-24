Shah Rukh Khan said ‘Main to ye pehen raha hu’ after National Award win, Vikrant Massey says they were living the moment
Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey jointly won the National Award for Best Actor for Jawan and 12th Fail respectively.
The National Film Awards were held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on September 23. Vikrant Massey and Shah Rukh Khan won their first-ever National Awards in the Best Actor category, while Rani Mukerji won Best Actress. In a video from the ceremony, Shah Rukh was seen wearing his medal with the help of Rani. Now, Vikrant has shared how the decision to wear the medal after receiving it was made by Shah Rukh. (Also read: Rani Mukerji helps Shah Rukh Khan wear his National Film Award medal, fans call it BFF goals: ‘Nursery babies are here’)
What Vikrant said
Speaking to ANI, Vikrant said, "Childlike is the word! It was so inspiring to see Rani ma'am and Shah Rukh sir still maintain that quality after so much success... When Shah Rukh came back and said, 'Main to yeh award pehen rahaa hu (I am wearing the medal).' And both of us said, 'Haan, humein bhi pehenna hai, par pehen lein (Yes, we want to wear it as well. Shall we wear)?' Then he said, ‘Haan pehente hain. Kyu nahi (Yes, why not)?’ Toh (So) it was a little difficult to put it in… so we are just helping each other and living that moment."
Shah Rukh gets some help from Rani
During the moment captured inside Vigyan Bhavan, Rani and Vikrant were seen smoothly putting their medals on, while Shah Rukh struggled a bit to detangle his medal. In that moment, Rani stepped in to help him out and put the medal around his neck. She was also seen turning on her selfie camera to show Shah Rukh his medal.
At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee’s film Jawan. Rani won the Best Actress award for Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh for his performance in 12th Fail.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.