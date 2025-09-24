Rani Mukerji helps Shah Rukh Khan wear his National Film Award medal, fans call it BFF goals: ‘Nursery babies are here’

At the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, superstar Shah Rukh Khan had a little medal trouble and his friend and fellow winner Rani Mukerji came to his rescue. In a video that’s now melting hearts online, Rani is seen helping Shah Rukh detangle and wear his medal following which both of them breaking into smiles. Fans can’t get enough of the adorable moment, calling it pure joy wrapped in nostalgia. Shah Rukh Khan attended the 71st National Film Award ceremony in Delhi on Tuesday with Rani Mukerji.

Rani helps Shah Rukh

Shah Rukh and Rani took home their National Award at the ceremony held in Delhi on Tuesday. They both won their first National Award this year. Several off-stage moments and candid videos of the two from the ceremony have surfaced on social media, and they are winning hearts all over.

In one of the videos, Shah Rukh and Rani are seen sitting alongside actor Vikrant Massey, proudly admiring their medals. While Rani and Vikrant smoothly put their medals on, Shah Rukh is seen struggling to detangle his medal. In that moment, Rani steps in to help him out and puts the medal around his neck. She’s also seen turning on her selfie camera to show Shah Rukh his medal.

Fans react

Fans were delighted to see Shah Rukh and camaraderie. Their bond had many calling them “kids brimming with joy and excitement”.

“They are acting like kids. A medal at any age feels different,” one comment read, with another sharing, “Nursery babies are fixing their school i cards.”

“This reminds me that however famous or rich you become Medal can turn you into a child,” wrote one fan. Another excited fan shared, “So cute!!! Like kids na? Earning a medal is such a beautiful feeling.”

“So cute . Way he showed the medal@to his manager so cute,” read another comment. One social media user shared, “And The Happy Faces Are Here ... Congratulations…”

“That is called friendship,” one gushed, with another mentioning, “Achievements always hits different at any age.”

“Behaving like kids.this shows how importance this award is,” one shared. “Each of them are talented and deserving,” another fan wrote.

Shah Rukh and Rani are among Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen duos, having given audiences special moments in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Chalte Chalte, Paheli, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, and Veer-Zaara. Apart from professional work, Shah Rukh and Rani are also close friends.

More about National Film Awards

At the 71st National Film Awards, Shah Rukh won the Best Actor award for his performance in Atlee’s film Jawan. Rani won the Best Actress award for Ashima Chibber’s Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway. Vikrant Massey shared the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh for his performance in 12th Fail.

Mohanlal was conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to cinema since his debut in 1980. While working mostly in Malayalam, Mohanlal has also acted in other South Indian languages and Hindi.