71st National Film Awards live updates: Shah Rukh, Rani Mukerji win their first, Mohanlal gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award
71st National Film Awards live updates: Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji are set to receive their first National Awards from President Droupadi Murmu. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Stay tuned for all updates from the ceremony.
71st National Film Awards live updates: The ceremony for the 2023 National Awards is being held in Delhi on Tuesday. Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji have scripted history by winning their first National Awards, while Mohanlal will take home the country's highest honour for cinema - the Dadasaheb Phalke Award....Read More
The awards were announced by the jury last month, and today, the winners will receive their prize from President Droupadi Murmu. The National Film Awards are considered the most prestigious prize for cinema in India, and honour films in all 18 official languages of the country and beyond.
The prizes are being given at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.
Vidhu Vinod Chopra from the red carpet of the 71st National award as 12th Fail bags the Best Film
It's a personal win for me also. I remember, when I came here the first time, when I had come, LK Advani ji was the I&B minister. So, I got 4,000 rupees for the Murder at Monkey Hill. 1977 — that was my first award. So, it's been… it's my life.
71st National Film Awards live updates: Mohanlal gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award
Mohanlal was honoured with a shawl and a scroll as he won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award honour at the 71th National Film Awards.
71st National Film Awards live updates: Vikrant Massey get the award
Vikrant Massey looked sharp in a white suit as he accepted the National Award for Best Actor win for 12th Fail.
71st National Film Awards live updates: Rani Mukerji get the award
Rani Mukerji smiled bright as she received the Best Actress award for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway
71st National Film Awards live updates: Shah Rukh Khan receives his award
Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Award from President Droupadi Murmu.
71st National Film Awards live updates: Vikrant Massey arrives
Vikrant Massey, who is sharing the Best Actor prize with Shah Rukh, for his performance in 12th Fail, is sitting next to Rani and SRK.
71st National Film Awards live updates: SRK and Rani channel Veer Zaara vibes
Shah Rukh Khan's salt and pepper look was complemented by Rani's sober appearance, leading many fans to draw parallels to their 2004 film, Veer Zaara.
71st National Film Awards live updates: Mohanlal seated next to wife
Malayalam cine icon Mohanlal, who is being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, has arrived at the ceremony with his wife, Suchitra.
71st National Film Awards live updates: Shah Rukh blushes at praise
Shah Rukh Khan visibly blushed as the announcer praised his career and work as the ceremony commenced.
71st National Film Awards live updates: SRK's fans get emotional
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan took to social media to share emotional messages of support for their star as the actor arrived in Delhi to take his first ever National Award.