IShowSpeed's impromptu dance with Indian fans on Bollywood song 'Bijuria' wins internet

Popular YouTuber IShowSpeed has once again set social media abuzz, this time with a spontaneous dance to a Bollywood track. In a video going viral online, the American content creator was spotted grooving to ‘Bijuria’, a song from the upcoming rom-com ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. The clip was shared on X with the caption, “Speed spotted an Indian fan playing music in his car and brought him out to dance with him.” IShowSpeed was spotted grooving to ‘Bijuria’.(X/@IShowSpeedHQ)

In the video, IShowSpeed can be seen walking up to two men listening to Bijuria in their car. Without hesitation, he pulls them out and breaks into energetic moves, syncing perfectly with the beats of the song. At one point, he even convinces the duo to join him, creating a moment that instantly won the internet’s heart.

(Also Read: Flipkart employees turn office into Bollywood jam zone for Big Billion Days sale: ‘Next level vibe’ )

How did Varun Dhawan react?

IShowSpeed’s impromptu Bollywood performance quickly caught the attention of Indian fans in particular.

The video also caught the eye of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan, who stars in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’. Sharing the clip on X, Dhawan wrote, “He got good taste in music #bijuria. Didn’t expect Speed to dance on Bijuria haha Sunny Sanskari is happy.”

Social media quickly erupted with reactions.

One user commented, “That was good to watch, Speed is just a lovable guy.” Another wrote, “Indian food and Indian music are the best in the world.”

“He genuinely connects with fans across cultures. Pure joy right there!” said a third user.

“Speed is devoid of any ego, attitude, color, race, religion. He has an absolute proper vibe,” commented one user.

“Speed is the next michael jackson, not in the singing sense but in the love he gets from the world and gives back to the world,” expressed another.