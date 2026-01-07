Throwback video of Rajinikanth entering crocodile-infested lake with Bear Grylls impresses internet: ‘Young man’
Bear Grylls recently shared a throwback video of Rajinikanth bravely entering a crocodile-infested lake.
What happens when a legendary actor meets one of the world’s toughest survival experts? A five-year-old throwback video shared by British adventurer Bear Grylls gives the answer, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.
In an episode of Into The Wild With Bear Grylls filmed in early 2020, Rajinikanth bravely stepped into a crocodile-infested lake alongside Grylls, and a throwback video has now been shared by Grylls on Instagram.
“Swimming a crocodile-infested lake? I'd be lying if I said I wasn't a little nervous. Cros doesn’t care that I’m with the great @rajinikanth!” the caption of the social media post reads.
Rajinikanth stuns fans online:
In the video, Grylls explains, “These crocodiles are very well camouflaged and very intelligent,” as the duo wades into the cold, murky lake.
Grylls adds some humour to the tense moment by pretending to be attacked by a crocodile, giving the actor a genuine fright and lightening the mood.
The goal was to reach the other side of the lake to retrieve a camera. Despite the fear and danger, Rajinikanth kept his composure, showing why he remains an icon both on and off screen.
Social media users have been left amazed by Rajinikanth’s courage, praising the legendary actor for stepping into such a dangerous challenge.
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Social media users flooded the comments with praise for Rajinikanth’s bravery, calling him fearless and full of energy.
One of the users commented, “Just 75 years young man.”
A second user commented, “Not everyone can walk into the wild and make it look calm — Bear Grylls can.”
“True legends in one video,” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 6, 2026, and since then, it has gained 1.3 million views and numerous comments.