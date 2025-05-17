Woman left terrified as cheetah stands up unexpectedly while she pets it: ‘My life flashed before my eyes’

A video capturing a nerve-racking encounter between a woman and a cheetah has gone viral on social media, amassing more than 4.7 million views and sparking a flurry of reactions online. The dramatic footage, posted on Instagram by a user identified as Brittany F, shows her having a close brush with the wild cat — an experience she later described as “the moment my life flashed before my eyes.” A woman’s close encounter with a cheetah went viral.(Instagram/thebrittanyfadipe)

Casual turns tense

In the clip, Brittany is seen sitting beside the cheetah in what appears to be a controlled environment. Initially, both seem at ease, with Brittany even stroking the animal gently. However, the mood shifts suddenly when the cheetah, previously lounging calmly, rises and steps towards her. For a tense moment, Brittany looks visibly shaken, uncertain of the animal’s next move. Fortunately, the cheetah simply strolls past her and lies down again elsewhere.

Watch the clip here:

Despite the palpable tension in that instant, Brittany quickly regains her composure, continues interacting with the big cat, and even snaps selfies. A caption overlay during the most intense moment reads: “the moment my life flashed before my eyes,” echoing the sentiment of many viewers.

Internet reacts with humour and concern

The video has stirred a mix of awe, laughter, and concern among online audiences. While some praised Brittany’s bravery, others questioned the wisdom of getting so close to a wild animal — even in a seemingly safe setting. The comment section quickly filled with both humorous quips and words of caution.

One user joked that Brittany “unlocked a new fear,” while another quipped, “That cheetah stood up like it remembered a grudge from a past life.” A viewer remarked, “This is why I keep my interactions with wildlife limited to documentaries.” Others offered more empathetic takes, with one saying, “Her soul definitely left her body for a second,” and another noting, “Braver than me. I’d have fainted.” A different user commented, “That cheetah was just flexing his dominance,” while one more wrote, “You can see the terror in her eyes when it stood up.” Another simply stated, “I was scared and I’m just watching!”