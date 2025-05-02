Woman pets and kisses a cheetah in viral video, internet shocked: 'This is insane yet adorable'

A video of a woman snuggling with a cheetah has captured the internet’s attention. The heartwarming yet jaw-dropping clip, shared by Lisa Tora Jaqueline Kytösaho on her Instagram, shows her petting an adult cheetah under a tree. In the video, she strokes the wild cat’s neck and even kisses its head — a moment that has left viewers both awestruck and shocked, as the cheetah remains calm and non-aggressive throughout the interaction. A viral video showed a woman cuddling and kissing a calm cheetah.(Instagram/lisatorajaqueline)

A moment of unbelievable bonding

In the video, Lisa sits peacefully with the cheetah, gently stroking its neck while it rests beside her. The unusual sight of a woman interacting so closely with such a powerful wild animal has prompted both admiration and concern from online viewers. Despite the natural instincts of a wild animal, the cheetah responds with an unexpectedly calm demeanor, not showing any signs of aggression.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video has already garnered over 200,000 views, with many people expressing a range of emotions in their comments. One viewer wrote, "More than guts, it takes lots of courage and devotion to love all kinds of animals and find time for them. Great. You are an inspiration." Others were equally moved by the interaction, commenting on the clear affection between the two: "This is insane yet adorable!" one person added.

However, not all reactions were entirely positive. Some viewers expressed concern over the risks involved. "Please be careful, one wrong move and the story could be over," warned one cautious observer, highlighting the danger of getting too close to wild animals. On the other hand, there were comments celebrating the moment's heartwarming nature. One user simply said, "This is both shocking and heartwarming."

The cheetah's calm expression even caught the attention of many animal lovers. "I love the cheetah's expression," one commenter wrote, while another said, "This is why I pay my internet bills for! Truly cute." A few users were simply taken aback by the unusual encounter, with one remarking, "I'm shocked," while another commented, "Omg, it's shocking."