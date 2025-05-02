Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Woman pets and kisses a cheetah in viral video, internet shocked: 'This is insane yet adorable'

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
May 02, 2025 08:22 PM IST

A woman cuddled and kissed a calm cheetah in a viral video, leaving viewers stunned.

A video of a woman snuggling with a cheetah has captured the internet’s attention. The heartwarming yet jaw-dropping clip, shared by Lisa Tora Jaqueline Kytösaho on her Instagram, shows her petting an adult cheetah under a tree. In the video, she strokes the wild cat’s neck and even kisses its head — a moment that has left viewers both awestruck and shocked, as the cheetah remains calm and non-aggressive throughout the interaction.

A viral video showed a woman cuddling and kissing a calm cheetah.(Instagram/lisatorajaqueline)
A viral video showed a woman cuddling and kissing a calm cheetah.(Instagram/lisatorajaqueline)

(Also read: Madhya Pradesh villager offers water to cheetahs in viral video, suspended from job)

A moment of unbelievable bonding

In the video, Lisa sits peacefully with the cheetah, gently stroking its neck while it rests beside her. The unusual sight of a woman interacting so closely with such a powerful wild animal has prompted both admiration and concern from online viewers. Despite the natural instincts of a wild animal, the cheetah responds with an unexpectedly calm demeanor, not showing any signs of aggression.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The video has already garnered over 200,000 views, with many people expressing a range of emotions in their comments. One viewer wrote, "More than guts, it takes lots of courage and devotion to love all kinds of animals and find time for them. Great. You are an inspiration." Others were equally moved by the interaction, commenting on the clear affection between the two: "This is insane yet adorable!" one person added.

(Also read: 5 cheetah cubs enjoy rain with mom ‘Gamini’ at Kuno National Park in delightful video)

However, not all reactions were entirely positive. Some viewers expressed concern over the risks involved. "Please be careful, one wrong move and the story could be over," warned one cautious observer, highlighting the danger of getting too close to wild animals. On the other hand, there were comments celebrating the moment's heartwarming nature. One user simply said, "This is both shocking and heartwarming."

The cheetah's calm expression even caught the attention of many animal lovers. "I love the cheetah's expression," one commenter wrote, while another said, "This is why I pay my internet bills for! Truly cute." A few users were simply taken aback by the unusual encounter, with one remarking, "I'm shocked," while another commented, "Omg, it's shocking."

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Woman pets and kisses a cheetah in viral video, internet shocked: 'This is insane yet adorable'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On