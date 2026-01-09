Udaipur local shares frustration over changing city culture and rising tourism: 'I can't enjoy my city'

A Reddit post by a resident of Udaipurhas sparked discussion online after it captured growing frustration over overcrowding, rising costs, and changing local culture in the city, often called one of India’s top tourist destinations. In an emotional post, the local said life in Udaipur had become exhausting due to tourist crowds. (Pexels/Representational Image)

In an emotional post, the local wrote that daily life in Udaipur had become exhausting due to the sheer number of tourists.

Traffic at almost every corner was described as “unbearable”, leaving residents struggling to move around or enjoy simple moments in their own neighbourhoods.

“As a local, I can’t enjoy my city anymore. People are welcome to the city, but at this point, there are just tons of people, and I am tired of it.”

Tourism changing city life: According to the Redditor, Udaipur is slowly losing its essence to unchecked tourism, rising property greed, and construction in the surrounding hills to build more hotels.

Concerns were also raised about growing commercialisation. “As a kid, I used to go to Sajjangarh for free; now it’s costly, sunset points in the city have all been made paid, or free ones are filled up with people,” the post adds.

Cultural changes were another sore point. Traditional local snacks such as namkeen, kachori, bhujia, and chakli were said to be increasingly labelled as “farsaan” to suit tourist preferences.

“Like for god's sake it was namkeen, kachori, bhujia, chakli and not farsaan,” the post adds.