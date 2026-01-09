Udaipur local shares frustration over changing city culture and rising tourism: 'I can't enjoy my city'
A resident of Udaipur recently shared frustration over overcrowding and rising tourism.
A Reddit post by a resident of Udaipurhas sparked discussion online after it captured growing frustration over overcrowding, rising costs, and changing local culture in the city, often called one of India’s top tourist destinations.
In an emotional post, the local wrote that daily life in Udaipur had become exhausting due to the sheer number of tourists.
Traffic at almost every corner was described as “unbearable”, leaving residents struggling to move around or enjoy simple moments in their own neighbourhoods.
“As a local, I can’t enjoy my city anymore. People are welcome to the city, but at this point, there are just tons of people, and I am tired of it.”
Tourism changing city life:
According to the Redditor, Udaipur is slowly losing its essence to unchecked tourism, rising property greed, and construction in the surrounding hills to build more hotels.
Concerns were also raised about growing commercialisation. “As a kid, I used to go to Sajjangarh for free; now it’s costly, sunset points in the city have all been made paid, or free ones are filled up with people,” the post adds.
Cultural changes were another sore point. Traditional local snacks such as namkeen, kachori, bhujia, and chakli were said to be increasingly labelled as “farsaan” to suit tourist preferences.
“Like for god's sake it was namkeen, kachori, bhujia, chakli and not farsaan,” the post adds.
Check out the post here:
Reddit reacts:
The post drew strong reactions from Reddit users, many of whom said they related to the frustration shared by the local.
One of the users commented, “In a few years, Udaipur will be called overrated now because of these tourists!”
A second user commented, “The problem is peak season never seems to end.”
“Don't ever visit during the peak tourist season. December is the worst,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)