Noida woman compares India with Bali and Vietnam, highlights gaps in hygiene and safety: ‘Basics feel like luxuries’
Neha Nagar highlighted the gaps in cleanliness and safety that made basics feel like luxuries in India.
A Noida-based woman’s post on X (formerly Twitter) has triggered discussion about basic living standards inIndiaafter she compared her experiences at home with travel abroad.
The post was shared by content creator Neha Nagar, who drew attention to visible differences between India and countries such as Bali and Vietnam.
“Travelling to a foreign country will make you realise there are some basics which feel like luxuries in India,” the caption of the post reads.
Basics that feel luxurious:
In the post, Nagar said visiting foreign countries made her realise that several everyday facilities often felt like luxuries in India.
“You don't have to visit far; You can go to countries like Bali or Vietnam to notice the difference,” she adds.
Nagar pointed to cleaner public spaces, better hygiene standards for street food, stricter plastic control measures, and noticeably cleaner air.
Another key point she raised was women’s safety at night, saying public spaces felt safer and more orderly compared to many Indian cities.
“No country is perfect, but India is struggling to give the very basics to its citizens. India can also become like them, even better,” she adds.
Nagar highlighted that India already had all the elements needed to perform better. She pointed to the country’s rich history, spirituality, food, art, colour, and culture, along with its people, as strong foundations.
HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when she responds.
Here's how people reacted to the post:
X users agreed with the post and shared similar experiences from their own travels abroad. Several people said cleanliness, hygiene, and women’s safety were areas where India still needed improvement.
One of the users commented, “Travelling abroad often sharpens our eye for what works better elsewhere.”
A second user commented, “Travel often gives perspective; it highlights what’s possible with intent, discipline, and accountability.”
“You don’t need to visit Europe to feel the difference. A trip to Bali or Vietnam is enough to expose how basic human dignity is treated there, and how casually it’s ignored in India,” another user commented.