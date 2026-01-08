Noida woman compares India with Bali and Vietnam, highlights gaps in hygiene and safety: ‘Basics feel like luxuries’

A Noida-based woman’s post on X (formerly Twitter) has triggered discussion about basic living standards inIndiaafter she compared her experiences at home with travel abroad. The post was shared by content creator Neha Nagar on X. (Pexels/Representational Image)

The post was shared by content creator Neha Nagar, who drew attention to visible differences between India and countries such as Bali and Vietnam.

“Travelling to a foreign country will make you realise there are some basics which feel like luxuries in India,” the caption of the post reads.

Also Read: Indian woman’s Google review sparks fiery response from restaurant owner: 'Open your own damn restaurant' Basics that feel luxurious: In the post, Nagar said visiting foreign countries made her realise that several everyday facilities often felt like luxuries in India.

“You don't have to visit far; You can go to countries like Bali or Vietnam to notice the difference,” she adds.

Nagar pointed to cleaner public spaces, better hygiene standards for street food, stricter plastic control measures, and noticeably cleaner air.

Another key point she raised was women’s safety at night, saying public spaces felt safer and more orderly compared to many Indian cities.

“No country is perfect, but India is struggling to give the very basics to its citizens. India can also become like them, even better,” she adds.

Nagar highlighted that India already had all the elements needed to perform better. She pointed to the country’s rich history, spirituality, food, art, colour, and culture, along with its people, as strong foundations.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when she responds.