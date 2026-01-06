IndiGo flight attendant responds on LinkedIn to viral note on helping injured woman: 'Hope Aunty is doing better'

A LinkedIn post by a grateful passenger has highlighted a remarkable act of kindness by an IndiGo flight attendant. Onboard, the passenger’s mother was looked after by a young flight attendant, Debopriya Barman.(Unsplash/Representational Image)

The post shared how Neel Ghose, founder of Robin Hood Army, 72-year-old mother, en route to Pune, had slipped at Kolkata airport and fractured her wrist. Despite the injury and a brief loss of consciousness, she chose to board the flight.

Onboard, the passenger’s mother was looked after by a young flight attendant, Debopriya Barman.

“Once on board, she experienced extraordinary kindness. The cabin attendant went above and beyond,” the post adds.

Exceptional in-flight assistance:

According to the post, the flight attendant went above and beyond by making a sling using the mother’s shawl, bringing dry ice in a sealed pouch, moving her to seat 1A for greater comfort, and checking in every 15 minutes with a gentle “Aunty, all okay?”

Not only did this lift the mother’s spirits, but the physician who later examined her at the hospital said the sling was so well prepared that it likely prevented further damage to her fractured wrist.

The passenger, through his LinkedIn post, expressed heartfelt thanks for the flight attendant’s professionalism and compassion.

Responding to the heartwarming post, Debopriya Barman, the flight attendant, commented, “Hey I hope Aunty is doing better now. She informed me she met with a huge accident just before boarding, where she injured her wrist. I did everything possible with the limited resources I had. It is my responsibility to take care of my passengers on board.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

The post quickly drew widespread attention, with many praising the flight attendant for her professionalism and empathy.

One of the users commented, “A truly heartwarming reminder that empathy makes all the difference.”

A second user commented, “I still think the crew are extraordinary professionals.”

“Humanity surprises us in ways we can't imagine - just when we decide to give up on humanity,” another user commented.