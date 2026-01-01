IndiGo flight attendant’s Punjabi banter with passengers goes viral: ‘Amritsari kulche khana si’

Dense fog across north India continued to affect travel movement, forcing several flights and trains to be cancelled or diverted due to poor visibility. Among the affected services was an IndiGo flight that was scheduled to land in Amritsar but was diverted to Delhi as weather conditions did not allow a safe landing. Baldeep Singh (@food_mehkma) shared the video on Instagram.(@food_mehkma/Instagram)

During the delay, a light moment inside the aircraft drew attention online after a video from the flight was shared on Instagram.

The video captured a flight attendant speaking with passengers in Punjabi while addressing the situation.

Baldeep Singh (@food_mehkma) shared the video with the caption, “The IndiGo staff and attendants were extremely kind and cooperative. They calmly handled the situation. This video was recorded at Delhi airport after landing again from Amritsar.”

Punjabi banter lifts mood:

In the video, the flight attendant is heard making a playful remark about wanting to eat Amritsari kulche, reacting to the unexpected diversion. “Ye lo yaha kulche khani si, tussi chole bhature ke liye baithe ho? (I wanted to eat kulche, but you are talking about chole bhature?).”

She also jokingly says that she wants to go home, which prompts laughter from passengers seated nearby. “Mereko ghar jana hai.”

A passenger then asks whether she is from Amritsar. She responds positively and also mentions the area she belongs to. This leads to an enthusiastic response from children on board, who say they are from the same place.

The interaction ends with applause from other passengers, reflecting the relaxed mood that followed.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.

Check out the video here:

Here's how people reacted to the video:

Instagram users reacted warmly to the video, with many praising the flight attendant for keeping the mood light during the delay.

One of the users commented, “She smartly handled the patience of passengers, great work.”

A second user commented, “Loved the vibe.”

“She must get a good hike in her salary for well-handling the passengers,” another user commented.