Watch: IndiGo flight attendant’s sweet exchange with Chennai woman applying makeup on board Hyderabad flight

A video showing an interaction between a passenger and a flight attendant has won hearts on social media. In the video, the traveller, who is seen putting on makeup while aboard a flight, extends sweet words of compliment to a cabin crew member. The Chennai woman shared a video of her interaction with an IndiGo flight attendant. (Instagram/@shravya.quinnzel)

“1 pretty airhostess IndiGo,” Shravya, whose Instagram profile says she is based in Chennai, wrote on Instagram. “We often are in a rush to live our lives that we forget to notice the little things like talking to someone who cares for us on a flight. I got a chance to see pretty @crew_fairy on my flight to HYD,” she wrote.

In the following lines, she talked about Shambhavi Dwivedi and the rest of the flight's cabin crew. The vlogger posted, “She was so sweet and kind, and the entire crew of @indigo.6e was super hardworking. Always remember to bring a smile on someone’s face, because you might just light up their day as well as yours.” She concluded her post with a video of the interaction.

In the video, Shravya puts makeup on her face when Dwivedi asks her what she wants to drink. The flight attendant asks Shravya, with a surprise in her voice, how she is managing to blend her makeup without a mirror. What follows is a sweet interaction between the two women.

How did social media react?

The video left people smiling, with many labeling it “wholesome” and “heartwarming.” One individual remarked, “Awww, so sweet.” Another expressed, “Girl-to-girl appreciation comes very rarely, and it's so genuinely soothing to see.”

A third posted, “Girls admiring girls… is the best thing.” A fourth wrote, “I am a sucker for such girl-to-girl admiration. Keep doing this, you queen.”

In 2022, Shravya created a stir on social media by standing as a doll in the middle of a road.