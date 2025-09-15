Viral video shows argument between IndiGo crew and passenger at Bengaluru airport

A viral video has captured the argument that ensued between an IndiGo passenger and crew member after the former was apparently denied boarding for being late. The video was filmed at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on September 12. A video shows an argument between IndiGo staff and passenger at Bengaluru airport.

Denied boarding for being late

The passenger was supposed to fly from Bengaluru to Raipur on IndiGo flight 6E 405. Airline sources told HT.com that he was denied boarding for reaching late – he arrived at the counter at 7:21 am for the flight which was supposed to depart at 7:40 am.

Since boarding closes 25 minutes prior to departure, the passenger was not allowed to board the flight. The video shows the altercation that ensued between him and IndiGo crew at Bengaluru airport.

What the video shows

In the clip, the passenger can be heard repeatedly accusing an IndiGo crew member of abusing him. The crew member, a woman, denies this accusation.

“You just abused me, you just abused me,” the man was heard saying in the video. The IndiGo employee tried to explain her side of the story – “You have been shouting at me since the past…” she managed to say, before she was again interrupted by the passenger.

“Ma’am, you are abusing me. You are abusing me?” the passenger exclaimed. “You just now abused me while walking off,” he further claimed.

IndiGo employee's denial

The IndiGo employee denied that she had used any abusive language, but her denials fell on deaf ears as the passenger kept berating her.

Finally, the woman started walking away, saying she could no longer talk to the passenger. “I am not going to talk to you. I should have stopped talking to you 10 minutes back,” she said. He continued accusing her of having abused him – a charge she denied.

Another airline employee was seen interjecting to lead the irate passenger away, while the woman said she was only trying to help him board another flight.

You can watch the video here.

The passenger was later accommodated onto another flight, sources told HT.com.

The video, meanwhile, has polarised opinion on social media. While some sided with the passenger, others said the airline was not wrong as he had been late to the boarding gate.