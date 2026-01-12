Zomato delivery rider gets birthday surprise from customer’s family: 'Dil jeet liya'
A customer’s family celebrated a Zomato delivery rider’s birthday with a cake and warm gestures.
A delivery rider got an unexpected surprise when a customer’s family celebrated his birthday while he was on duty.
A video shared on Instagram captured the delivery rider sitting quietly, visibly overwhelmed by the gesture.
The video was shared on Instagram by Mansharam Verma, with the caption, “Zomato rider came to deliver an order, but we celebrated his birthday instead.”
The video opens with the family lighting candles on a cake, while the delivery partner sits confused, unsure how to react to the unexpected celebration.
At first, the delivery guy looks unsure of what to do. Then, smiling, he leans forward to blow out the candles and cut the cake. The family claps and cheers, encouraging him as he realises the surprise.
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users reacted warmly to the video, praising the family’s thoughtful gesture and the rider’s humble response.
One of the users commented, “Bhaiya aaj aap ne dil jeet liye hai.”
A second user commented, “Asli khushi yahi hai. Insaaniyat aur kindness ki best misaal! Rider ki smile ne sach mein din bana diya.”
“Aisa lag rha hai ki Duniya me ‘ummed’ jagne laga hai,” another user commented.
The video was shared on January 2, 2026, and since then, it has gained 2 lakh views and numerous comments.
