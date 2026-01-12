Zomato delivery rider gets birthday surprise from customer’s family: 'Dil jeet liya'

A delivery rider got an unexpected surprise when a customer’s family celebrated his birthday while he was on duty. The video was shared on Instagram by Mansharam Verma. (Mansharam Verma/Instagram)

A video shared on Instagram captured the delivery rider sitting quietly, visibly overwhelmed by the gesture.

The video was shared on Instagram by Mansharam Verma, with the caption, “Zomato rider came to deliver an order, but we celebrated his birthday instead.”

The video opens with the family lighting candles on a cake, while the delivery partner sits confused, unsure how to react to the unexpected celebration.

At first, the delivery guy looks unsure of what to do. Then, smiling, he leans forward to blow out the candles and cut the cake. The family claps and cheers, encouraging him as he realises the surprise.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when he responds.