Laid-off employee opens up about landing new job within a month with 50% hike: 'It wasn't smooth'

Layoffs are often sudden and stressful, and it takes people time to cope while searching for a new job. A Reddit user has recently shared how a sudden layoff turned into a career comeback within just one month. The Reddit user managed to secure a new job within just one month. (Pexels/Representational Image)

“This is how I handled a sudden layoff and found a job within a month” the caption of the post reads.

Many people who lose their jobs take five to six months or even longer to find a new role. During this time, managing daily expenses becomes difficult, and the stress continues to grow.

However, the Redditor shared a different experience. Despite the sudden layoff, the user managed to secure a new job within just one month.

Also Read: HR lashes out at candidate for refusing interview call after accepting another offer: ‘Called me irresponsible’ Consistency played a key role: According to the post, the employee was laid off on December 15. The Redditor had around two years of experience and was working in a support-heavy role.

“The first thing that hit me was panic... I knew I had gaps, and I knew I had to upskill fast,” the post adds.

During interviews, the user was asked about tools such as Python, SQL, PySpark, AWS services, S3, Kafka, and Airflow. “I had barely touched these before this phase. Most of what I spoke about in interviews was learned during the last one to two months.”

The following weeks were intense. The Redditor spent long hours finishing tutorials and online lectures. The focus was on strengthening core knowledge and learning new tools. At the same time, job hunting was treated like a full-time role.

“I was applying daily without overthinking rejections and just kept moving forward. What helped the most was being consistent,” the post adds.

Consistency played a key role. The user regularly updated the profile on job portals, which helped bring in more interview calls. However, the journey was not smooth.

“It wasn't smooth. I failed multiple interviews and OA along the way, but each rejection showed me exactly where I was weak,” the Redditor adds.

What began as a struggle soon turned into a breakthrough. The Reddit user, who was only trying to survive the crisis, secured a new job with a 50% salary hike.