HR lashes out at candidate for refusing interview call after accepting another offer: ‘Called me irresponsible’

HR often ghosts us if they do not find the right potential, but a recent Reddit post has shown what can happen when a candidate says no instead. The candidate had already accepted another job and even joined the new company. (Pexels/Representational Image)

A candidate's post has gone viral on Reddit after sharing an angry email received from a company’s HR team for refusing an interview call.

“HR got mad after I rejected the interview call,” the caption of the post reads.

Recruiter blames candidate: According to the post, the candidate had already accepted another job and even joined the new company.

Weeks later, an HR team from a previous application sent a follow-up email asking to schedule an interview.

The candidate clearly replied, stating that another offer had already been accepted and that there was no interest in continuing the process.

“I had already declined it earlier and clearly told them I’d accepted another offer. No ghosting, no drama,” the post adds.

However, days later, HR sent another email that shocked the candidate. The message accused the candidate of being “unprofessional” and “irresponsible” for not taking the interview call.

The email claimed that refusing to attend showed a lack of respect for the company’s time and raised “serious concerns” about reliability and work ethic.

“Companies reject or ignore candidates all the time, and that’s somehow normal. But when a candidate says no after moving on, suddenly it’s a problem?” the post adds.