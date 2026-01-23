HR lashes out at candidate for refusing interview call after accepting another offer: ‘Called me irresponsible’
A candidate's post went viral on Reddit after sharing an angry HR email for refusing an interview call.
HR often ghosts us if they do not find the right potential, but a recent Reddit post has shown what can happen when a candidate says no instead.
A candidate's post has gone viral on Reddit after sharing an angry email received from a company’s HR team for refusing an interview call.
“HR got mad after I rejected the interview call,” the caption of the post reads.
Recruiter blames candidate:
According to the post, the candidate had already accepted another job and even joined the new company.
Weeks later, an HR team from a previous application sent a follow-up email asking to schedule an interview.
The candidate clearly replied, stating that another offer had already been accepted and that there was no interest in continuing the process.
“I had already declined it earlier and clearly told them I’d accepted another offer. No ghosting, no drama,” the post adds.
However, days later, HR sent another email that shocked the candidate. The message accused the candidate of being “unprofessional” and “irresponsible” for not taking the interview call.
The email claimed that refusing to attend showed a lack of respect for the company’s time and raised “serious concerns” about reliability and work ethic.
“Companies reject or ignore candidates all the time, and that’s somehow normal. But when a candidate says no after moving on, suddenly it’s a problem?” the post adds.
Also Read: ₹11 LPA salary to sudden layoff: Techie from remote town shares emotional Reddit post
Check out the post here:
Reddit reacts:
The Reddit post quickly drew strong reactions, with many users supporting the candidate and calling the HR email unnecessary and unprofessional.
One of the users commented, “Reply back with screenshots of your previous declined call request and hit back that the communication failure fell on them.”
A second user commented, “HR wants respect. Like they didnt invent ghosting.”
Also Read: Interviewer slams candidates for fake resumes, says ‘Fake it only if you know it'
A third user commented, “This is super unprofessional of them. Sounds like the recruiter had slated you as a top candidate to fill a pressing need, and is pissed they’ll have to start over.”
“They gave you a PIP without you even being employed, imagine working there LOL,” another user commented.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)