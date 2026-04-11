Chef Kunal Kapoor shares ‘cafe style’ honey whipped cold coffee recipe with cloud like fluffy foam

The summer season is here, and that automatically means cravings for cold beverages surge to quench your thirst. The first sip itself brings the much-needed respite. And a cold beverage and quaint cafe tucked in a picturesque alley in summer? Match made in heaven. By the process of whipping, you achieve the honey and coffee, you get the cloudy texture of the coffee. (Picture credit: Instagram/@chefkunal)

But while the lure of fancy summer drinks at a cafe can feel irresistible, stepping out in the scorching sun can just be as overwhelming. With the sun beating down, it is a herculean task to cafe hop, a tough ask for even the biggest coffee connoisseur.

But what if you could bring the cafe home?

Skip the cafe commute as you can now make a cafe-style frothy coffee with a cloud-like foam right at home! Chef Kunal Kapur took to his Instagram on April 10 to share a refreshing summer-friendly cold coffee recipe.



ALSO READ: Chef Kunal Kapur shares 3 refreshing ways to have cold coffee in summer: Regular, mocha frappuccino, caramel frappuccino



What is the speciality of this drink, you may ask? Sure, cold coffee is ubiquitous, especially during the summer months. But this version manages to stand out because of the preparation and presentation.

The chef reveals that it is the foam that makes it a highlight, created by whipping honey and coffee together. This process creates a delectable, light, airy, almost cloud-like fluffy foam. It does two things: adds fascinating texture to your beverage and elevates the sweetness profile with the decadent taste of honey combined with coffee.