Summer 2026: Your style edit for a hot and bothered season

In our better summer fantasies, we’ve booked into a cliffside coastal villa. We’re chilling by the private pool. We’ve slathered on the expensive sunscreen. We’re actually reading the book we kept saying we would. It’s a scene out of Call Me By Your Name. Reality, however, is harsher than the April sun. This summer, go for clothes built with natural materials that last. (ADOBE STOCK) Record heatwaves are already here. The economy is tanking, again. There’s a fuel shortage, a cooking gas shortage, the stock market needs a confidence coach. International tourism has stalled as the threat of war looms. So, how to dress for an uncertain future? By doing more with less, picking natural fabrics, dressing for domestic vacations, and extending the summer wardrobe to the later months (in the hope that the planet calms down). “The priority is hard-working classics you can reimagine and re-wear,” says stylist Divyak D’souza. “Something that is comfortable, but also multi-purpose,” says Akash Sinha, co-founder and creative director of the clothing label, October. Sure, sure. But what does that actually look like? Here we go.

Soft gingham and checks are a summer staple. (NICOBAR)

The summer my clothing turned sensible The smartest choice for a 2026 wardrobe: Step away from clothes that won’t survive more than two laundry cycles. No tight-tight polyester, no flimsy single-sewn fabrics, no trending styles that will look dated by the monsoon. Reach for cotton and linen. They let the body stay cool, they’re washable and they’ll survive the summer style cycle. “Fabric choices show on our skin, and how we feel,” says Shivangini Padhiyar, one half of the duo leading The Summer House, a sustainable clothing brand. “Thankfully, consumers and brands are realising the impact they have on the planet as well.” It costs more than a synthetic blend, but with care, cotton (poplin too) can last up to five years, linen can last three years to a whole decade. Sinha recommends approaching summer shopping with your head, not your heart. Stay practical with simple linen pants. “Get two pairs, one light and one dark, and you’re set with multiple looks.”

Invest in clothing that can be refashioned into a brunch, a beach or a date night outfit. (ZARA)

Cool down with tradition Hot girls don’t limit themselves to a summer dress or swanky shorts. They wear light, airy kurtis when the sun is out. Oversized tunics, barrel pants and kurtas with halter necks and cute collars are the fun update to classic styles. “No one is just doing a simple long kurta anymore,” Padhiyar says. There’s always an unexpected twist: An unusual colour palette or wilder embroidery. And while everyone’s probably buying a long summer dress, Rekha Datla, co-founder of The Summer House, advises adding a solid white kurta into your rotation. Pay attention to prints. D’souza says block-prints are back. “Almost every Indian designer is experimenting with it. And it was a highlight of Rahul Mishra’s collection at fashion week,” he says. “India is all about colour, unlike the West, which has a more muted colour palette. Bandhani and ikat (handcrafted, not the machine-made slop at flea markets) show bright colours off well.” The accessory of the season (apart from your ancient much-washed canvas tote) is the braided-leather bag. Don’t fall for trending colours – pick neutrals so they stay chic for the next few fashion cycles. As for jewellery, bring on the early 2000s. “You can never go wrong with hoop earrings,” says Eka Lakhani, stylist and wardrobe consultant.

Crochet shirts work best when the yarn isn’t itchy. (H&M)

Don’t forget your lines Geometrics rule summer style. Checks come in soft gingham and bold blocks. The stripes are in soft, simple bands, but pin-stripes hit the sweet spot between boring and too much. For those willing to go one step further, D’souza recommends the statement skirt: A checked midi, or even a floral wrap skirt with a striped or checked top. Of course, summer’s favourite, florals, are around. This time, they’re big, and abstract. A dress that’s half calla lily? Count us in. Floral prints can be layered and brought out for the winter too. Why let flowers wilt in the cold? If you’re looking for prints, the vibe is dreamy Riviera – think of watercolour renditions of the Italian and French countryside, fresh produce included. Saaksha Bhat, co-founder of Saaksha & Kinni knows that big bold prints can be quite a leap. “Stick to one statement patterned piece, and keep the other pieces fairly simple,” she recommends.

Braided leather bags are this season’s must-haves. (MASSIMO DUTTI)