A refreshing summer cooler: Chef Kunal Kapur's phalsa berry sherbet recipe is perfect for hot afternoons

As the heatwave continues and afternoons feel hotter by the day, a freshly made cooling drink can feel like instant relief. On days when the sun feels relentless, all you really want is something refreshing that quenches your thirst, lifts your energy, and helps you feel a little more comfortable in the heat. If you’ve been craving exactly that, this seasonal phalsa sherbet recipe might be the perfect summer fix. Check out chef Kunal Kapur's recipe below! (Instagram)

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Kunal Kapur, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge, has shared a refreshing summer drink made with phalsa berries, a seasonal fruit that appears only for a short time during the hottest months. The sherbet is sweet, tangy, and lightly spiced, with a pinch of salt and black pepper enhancing the natural flavour of the berries. Every sip feels cooling and nostalgic – just the kind of homemade sharbat that instantly brings back memories of summer afternoons at home.

In an Instagram video shared on May 24, the chef explains, “Phalse ka sharbat, but made my way – keeping it simple, fresh, and perfectly balanced. It’s tangy, slightly salty, and insanely refreshing – the kind of drink that instantly cools you down and brings back proper summer nostalgia. Served chilled with ice, this one never lasts long in my kitchen.”