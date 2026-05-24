Chef Kunal Kapur shares delicious lauki ka bharta recipe to try in summer: See step-by-step preparation
Kunal Kapur's lauki ka bharta recipe takes the popular summer vegetable and elevates its taste to the next level using ingredients available at home.
Lauki, or bottle gourd, is a popular summer vegetable that is not always a hit with the youngsters. To rectify the situation, celebrity chef and MasterChef India judge Kunal Kapur shared his signature lauki ka bharta recipe that is easy to make yet delivers big on taste.
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It takes 45 minutes to prepare, and the ingredients listed below are sufficient for two servings. The detailed steps to prepare are as follows.
Ingredients for lauki ka bharta
For roasting lauki
- Lauki (medium) - 1
- Oil - 1 tbsp
- Cloves - 6-7
For masala
- Mustard Oil - 1 tbsp
- Asafoetida (Hing) - ½ tsp
- Urad dal vadi (broken in 2) - 1
- Cumin - 1 tbsp
- Ginger, chopped - 1 tsp
- Onion, chopped - 2 tbsp
- Tomato, chopped - ½ cup
- Salt - to taste
- Red chilli powder - 1 tsp
- Turmeric powder - 1 tsp
- Coriander powder - 1 tsp
- Kasoori Methi - ½ tsp
- Fresh Coriander, chopped - handful
- Lemon wedge - 1
Method of preparation
- Take one piece of lauki (bottle gourd) and insert six to seven pieces of cloves into it. Pour some oil and rub it all over the lauki, now put it over a live fire and cook the lauki till the outer skin is burnt completely.
- Once it is hot and charred, cover it in a bowl so that it keeps on cooking in its own steam. Now, using some water, remove the outer burnt skin with your hands or a knife. Finally, chop it into small pieces.
- Take some mustard oil in a pan and heat it well. Add some urad dal vadi to the oil and cook till it gets a reddish colour. Next, add some cumin, ginger, heeng, and onions. Cook this mixture for a little while, and then put green chillies, turmeric, red chilli powder, and coriander powder in the pan. Once the masalas are cooked, add the tomatoes and cook over a high flame. You can add some salt to it to help the tomatoes cook faster.
- Once the oil starts oozing out from the side of the tomatoes, add in the diced lauki and mix well. Stir the mixture well and cook it over a high flame.
- Finally finish with some kasoori methi, chopped coriander and a squeeze of lemon juice from one wedge.
- To finish the dish, add some kasoori methi, coriander leaves and a little bit of lemon juice towards the end. You can add a little water if it looks too thick. Your lauki ka bharta is now ready to plate. Serve hot along with masala lacha parantha.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDebapriya Bhattacharya
Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.Read More
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