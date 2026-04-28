Food blogger shares easy recipe for air-fried lauki with smoky, desi-style hummus: See step-by-step preparation

Lauki, or bottle gourd, is a classic summer vegetable that is cool, hydrating and light on the stomach. While there are many ways to prepare it traditionally as part of Indian cuisines, it is not a vegetable that is often seen in a recipe with a modern twist. Kirti's lauki with hummus recipe has just 420 calories. (@thevegetarianladki/Instagram)

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Taking to Instagram on April 17, food blogger Kirti, who goes by the social media handle thevegetarianladki, shared a recipe that delivers just that.

“If you hate lauki, this recipe is for you. Because this doesn’t even taste like lauki. Growing up, lauki was the one sabzi that I would mentally prepare myself to eat. Like, no excitement, just survival. And I know I am not the only one; Lauki has that reputation. But now I look forward to eating it, not because I forced myself to like it but because I stopped preparing it the way we always did,” she states in the video.

Kirti’s air-fried lauki paired with a smoky, desi-style hummus is low in calories and rich in taste. The recipe shared below is for two servings, and contains a total of approximately 420 calories and 18 to 20 grams of protein. The detailed steps to prepare are as follows.