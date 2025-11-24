Street vendor’s 'tandoori lauki' recipe goes viral on social media, leaves the internet divided

Bottle gourd, also popularly known as ‘lauki,’ is considered one of the most underrated vegetables. Despite being incredibly versatile, several people avoid it due to various reasons. Recently, a street vendor introduced a unique ‘tandoori lauki’ recipe, which has gone viral on social media. Here is everything about the viral 'tandoori lauki' recipe.(Instagram/foodiebybirth21)

The video shows how this simple, everyday vegetable can be turned into a flavourful and exciting dish with a twist.

Tandoori Lauki: Know the recipe

In the video, which has received more than 10 million views in a matter of a few days, the vendor can be seen putting a bottle gourd in the tandoor, the clay oven used for making naan and kebabs.

The vegetable is roasted till it becomes soft and smoky. Once it is fully cooked, he removes the skin and mashes the lauki, which now becomes the base of the dish.

Then comes the part that catches everyone’s attention. The vendor heats oil, adds green chillies and garlic, and sautés them till fragrant. Later, he added chopped onions, ghee, and tomatoes. Turmeric, red chilli powder, and salt are mixed in, and it becomes a bright and flavourful mixture.

Once it is cooked well, he adds the mashed lauki and mixes everything to a smooth and creamy dish.

Netizens react

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has gained significant attention, drawing mixed reactions from people. While some loved the idea and said they would surely try it at home, others were left surprised. Also, there are a few who could not accept the idea.

“Kuch bhi kaho par louki aalu ki jagah nhi le sakta (Lauki can never replace potatoes),” one person wrote.

Another wrote, “Mai tabhi bhi nhi khaungi (I will still not eat it).”

Also, some people said that they loved the recipe.

“I would love this. I like lauki,” one person wrote.

Another Instagram user joked, “Why should paneer have all the fun?”

FAQs

1. What is ‘tandoori lauki’?

The viral recipe includes roasted bottle gourd that is mixed with a spicy tempering to create a smoky, flavourful dish.

2. Why did the tandoori lauki video go viral?

The recipe is unusual, creative and visually interesting.

3. Is tandoori lauki easy to make at home?

Yes, you can make a similar version at home by roasting lauki in an oven or on a gas stove and mixing it with a spicy onion-tomato tempering.