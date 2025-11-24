The spicy, healthy girl dinner you'll actually look forward to — recipe inside

Is your bout of girl dinners leaving you feeling lousy come morning? The spicy, healthy girl dinner you'll actually look forward to (Photos: Sip and Feast, RecipeTin Eats)

This classic stuffed peppers recipe, in honour of Pepper Month, is the perfect crossover between veggie goodness and lip-smacking girl-snacking. Follow the recipe below.

Classic stuffed peppers Ingredients: Bell peppers - 4 to 6 (use any colour - a mix tends to look more appetising), olive oil - 1tbsp, ground meat of your choice - 450gms, chopped onion - 1 medium, chopped pepper - 1 jalapeno (optional but highly recommended), chopped garlic - 5 cloves, roasted or diced tomatoes - a little over 400gms, shredded cheese - 1 cup (pick between cheddar, mozarella or a mix of both), paprika - 1tbsp, dried oregano - 1tsp, dried basil - 1tsp, salt and pepper to taste, cooked rice (white, brown or wild) - 1 cup; freshly chopped parsley and red pepper flakes for garnishing

Method: Preheat the oven to 220°C and bring a pot of water to a boil, just enough to fully submerge the bell peppers. Rinse the peppers, slice off the tops, and remove the seeds and membranes. If necessary, trim a thin slice off the bottoms so they stand upright.

Blanch the peppers in the boiling water for 5 minutes to soften them slightly. You could also roast them for 20 minutes instead. Place these softened peppers in a lightly greased baking dish. Warm the oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the onions, the chopped pepper tops, and the jalapeno. Saute for about 5 minutes until softened. Add the garlic and cook for another minute, just until fragrant.

Add the ground meat and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, breaking it up as it browns. Stir in the tomatoes, seasonings, and cooked rice. Mix well, then remove from the heat and fold in half of the shredded cheese. Spoon the filling into each pepper and sprinkle the remaining cheese over the tops. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes, or until the peppers reach your preferred tenderness and the cheese is melted and bubbly.

(recipe from Chili Pepper Madness)

Will you let this girl dinner hit the spot tonight?