    Hema Malini, Esha Deol, Amitabh Bachchan reach crematorium as reports of Dharmendra’s death goes viral

    Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan join Hema Malini and Esha Deol at funeral house to pay last respects to Dharmendra

    Published on: Nov 24, 2025 1:53 PM IST
    By Mahima Pandey
    Earlier this month, the country was left shocked when reports suggested that the He-Man of Bollywood Dharmendra had died. He was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital where Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan and Govinda visited the veteran superstar. But these fake reports were later slammed by Dharam ji’s wife Hema Malini and their daughter Esha Deol. He was later discharged and returned home, to continue his recovery at home. Today on November 24, an ambulance was spotted arriving at his Juhu residence along with heavy security. It has now been reported that Dharmendra has passed away.

    Aamir Khan, Esha Deol and Amitabh Bachchan at Pawan Hans Crematorium
    Aamir Khan, Esha Deol and Amitabh Bachchan at Pawan Hans Crematorium

    The ambulance left Dharmendra’s Juhu residence and not soon after, the security at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai was tightened. The family is yet to confirm the news of Dharmendra’s death, but his daughter Esha Deol and Hema Malini were spotted arriving at the funeral home. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, also dressed in white, was also spotted in his car arriving at the crematorium. Aamir was shortly followed by Dharmendra’s Sholay co-star Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

    Earlier this month when fake reports had surfaced suggesting that Dharmendra had breathed his last, Esha had penned an angry note on social media which read, “The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for Papa's speedy recovery- Esha Deol.” Hema Malini, on the other hand, had shared, “What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy.”

    Dharam paaji would have turned 90 years old on December 8. As we wait for the Deol family to share an official statement, we wish them peace and strength.

