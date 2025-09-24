Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Navratri special: Try this sattvik lauki paneer kofta recipe for your festive thali

    Navratri is here, and so is the season of sattvik meals! If you’re looking for something light yet indulgent, this lauki paneer kofta recipe is perfect

    Published on: Sep 24, 2025 4:43 PM IST
    By Aadrika Sominder
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Navratri is a beautiful blend of devotion, prayer, and sattvik food — with every meal prepared in a way that’s light, wholesome, and in sync with fasting rituals. If you’re looking for a dish that is both comforting and indulgent without being heavy, Lauki Paneer Koftas (or muthiya-style koftas) is the perfect pick. Not only does it work as a snack, but it also makes for a satisfying meal when paired with farali kadhi or even a light yoghurt dip. This recipe is from Malvika Hada Kumar.

    Lauki-paneer kofta (Shweta in the Kitchen )
    Lauki-paneer kofta (Shweta in the Kitchen )

    Here's how to make it

    Ingredients: 1 small lauki (bottle gourd), ¼ cup grated paneer, 2 cups rajgira flour, 1 tsp cumin seeds, rock salt, pepper, 1–2 chopped green chillies, 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander, and 1 tsp chopped ginger. For the curry or tempering, keep ready 1 tsp cumin seeds, 2 sprigs curry leaves, 1 green chilli, and a dash of lemon juice.

    Method: To prepare, peel and grate the lauki, squeezing out all the water. Transfer to a bowl, add paneer, rajgira flour, cumin, salt, pepper, chillies, coriander, and ginger, along with just enough of the lauki water to knead into a soft dough. Shape into small muthiyas and steam them for 12 to15 minutes. Once cooled, cut them into bite-sized pieces. In a pan, heat 1 to 2 tsp oil, add cumin seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chilli, then toss in the muthiya pieces. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until slightly crisped, finish with lemon juice, and serve warm.

    This is one dish that’s light yet indulgent, making your Navratri thalis all the more special!

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/ Navratri Special: Try This Sattvik Lauki Paneer Kofta Recipe For Your Festive Thali
    News/Htcity/Htcity Foodies/ Navratri Special: Try This Sattvik Lauki Paneer Kofta Recipe For Your Festive Thali
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes