Navratri special: Try this sattvik lauki paneer kofta recipe for your festive thali
Navratri is here, and so is the season of sattvik meals! If you’re looking for something light yet indulgent, this lauki paneer kofta recipe is perfect
Published on: Sep 24, 2025 4:43 PM IST
By Aadrika Sominder
Share via
Copy link
Navratri is a beautiful blend of devotion, prayer, and sattvik food — with every meal prepared in a way that’s light, wholesome, and in sync with fasting rituals. If you’re looking for a dish that is both comforting and indulgent without being heavy, Lauki Paneer Koftas (or muthiya-style koftas) is the perfect pick. Not only does it work as a snack, but it also makes for a satisfying meal when paired with farali kadhi or even a light yoghurt dip. This recipe is from Malvika Hada Kumar.
Ingredients: 1 small lauki (bottle gourd), ¼ cup grated paneer, 2 cups rajgira flour, 1 tsp cumin seeds, rock salt, pepper, 1–2 chopped green chillies, 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander, and 1 tsp chopped ginger. For the curry or tempering, keep ready 1 tsp cumin seeds, 2 sprigs curry leaves, 1 green chilli, and a dash of lemon juice.
Method: To prepare, peel and grate the lauki, squeezing out all the water. Transfer to a bowl, add paneer, rajgira flour, cumin, salt, pepper, chillies, coriander, and ginger, along with just enough of the lauki water to knead into a soft dough. Shape into small muthiyas and steam them for 12 to15 minutes. Once cooled, cut them into bite-sized pieces. In a pan, heat 1 to 2 tsp oil, add cumin seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chilli, then toss in the muthiya pieces. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until slightly crisped, finish with lemon juice, and serve warm.
This is one dish that’s light yet indulgent, making your Navratri thalis all the more special!