Navratri special: Try this sattvik lauki paneer kofta recipe for your festive thali

Navratri is a beautiful blend of devotion, prayer, and sattvik food — with every meal prepared in a way that’s light, wholesome, and in sync with fasting rituals. If you’re looking for a dish that is both comforting and indulgent without being heavy, Lauki Paneer Koftas (or muthiya-style koftas) is the perfect pick. Not only does it work as a snack, but it also makes for a satisfying meal when paired with farali kadhi or even a light yoghurt dip. This recipe is from Malvika Hada Kumar.

Here's how to make it Ingredients: 1 small lauki (bottle gourd), ¼ cup grated paneer, 2 cups rajgira flour, 1 tsp cumin seeds, rock salt, pepper, 1–2 chopped green chillies, 2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander, and 1 tsp chopped ginger. For the curry or tempering, keep ready 1 tsp cumin seeds, 2 sprigs curry leaves, 1 green chilli, and a dash of lemon juice.

Method: To prepare, peel and grate the lauki, squeezing out all the water. Transfer to a bowl, add paneer, rajgira flour, cumin, salt, pepper, chillies, coriander, and ginger, along with just enough of the lauki water to knead into a soft dough. Shape into small muthiyas and steam them for 12 to15 minutes. Once cooled, cut them into bite-sized pieces. In a pan, heat 1 to 2 tsp oil, add cumin seeds, curry leaves, and chopped green chilli, then toss in the muthiya pieces. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes until slightly crisped, finish with lemon juice, and serve warm.

This is one dish that’s light yet indulgent, making your Navratri thalis all the more special!