Haryana FDA clarifies all cough syrups are not prescription-only medicines

The Haryana Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Wednesday issued a clarification to the Gurugram Chemists and Druggists Association (GCDA), stating that the recent amendment to Schedule K of the Drugs Rules, 1945, does not automatically classify all cough syrups as prescription-only medicines. The clarification followed concerns raised by chemists over the Centre’s decision to tighten controls on the sale of such formulations. Authorities said medicines will continue to be sold according to their approved schedules, composition and labelling requirements. (Shutterstock)

The State Drugs Controller-cum-Licensing Authority said the omission of the word “syrup” from Schedule K only withdraws an exemption previously available to chemists operating under restricted licences – a provision that allowed the sale of certain syrup formulations under relaxed conditions through restricted licence holders in areas with populations below 1,000.

“The amendment does not alter the regulatory classification of cough syrups, nor does it automatically bring all such products under Schedule H, Schedule H1 or Schedule X,” the clarification issued to the GCDA stated.

The Haryana FDA said the sale of medicinal products will continue to be governed by their approved classification, composition, labelling requirements and applicable provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Drugs Rules, 1945. Cough syrups already classified under Schedule H, Schedule H1 or other regulated categories must continue to be sold strictly per statutory requirements, including a valid prescription wherever applicable.

The clarification came a day after the Union government tightened controls on cough syrup sales following allegations of misuse and contamination incidents reported globally. At least 12 children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan allegedly died after being administered a spurious cough syrup last year.

A senior FDA official said the amendment would have little practical impact in Gurugram. “The district has no such restricted pharmacies operating,” the official said, requesting anonymity, adding that exemptions under restricted licences had effectively ceased long ago.

Sharad Mehrotra, president of GCDA, urged chemists not to panic. “Laws state that bills should be given for every sale of medicines. All licensed retail chemists should comply with this norm, and they must remain diligent while selling syrups,” Mehrotra said.

FDA field officers have been directed to maintain vigilant oversight through regular inspections of pharmacies.