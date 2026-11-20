During his farewell address to NSW parliament, Lane popped up the question to his partner Natalie, with whom he has been in a relationship for over 10 years, news.com.au reported.

The 32-year-old first time Liberal MP had announced his exit from state politics on November 6, saying his time at Ryde had taken a toll on his life.

The proposal drew cheers and applause from members present in the chamber, and a video of the unusual proposal went viral on the internet.

An Australian MP sprung up a surprise in the Parliament of New South Wales (NSW) as he pulled out an engagement ring inside the house. Liberal MP Jordan Lane, who was giving a valedictory speech, posed a final question to his partner in the public gallery to everyone's amusement — "Will you marry me?"

“Speaker, my final question as the member for Ryde, is for my great love, Natalie,” he said as he stood at the central table. With a smile, Lane pulled out an engagement ring amid gasps from the audience and asked: “Will you marry me?”

The chamber erupted in cheers as Lane walked toward his girlfriend. An overjoyed Natalie accepted the ring and the two kissed each other as the onlookers celebrated the couple.

“I would like to note for Hansard that she said ‘yes’,” he told the Assembly.

NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Greg Piper responded to the heart warming moment, saying the 58th parliament would be “recalled as the parliament of love”.

Lane spoke about taking “a big step”, reflecting on the difficulty of expressing emotions. “But the hardest part isn’t taking the step. It’s explaining it. How does one express from the head something that can only be felt in the heart,” he said.

“In my heart I know this step is right for what underpins it is a value that I’ve literally worn on my chest for years — love,” he added, describing the emotion as something that “burns passionately inside”.

Two weeks ago, Lane had announced his decision to quit state politics at the March election, according to a report by The Sydney Morning Herald.