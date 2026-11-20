Nvidia's rise to a $5 trillion company under co-founder Jensen Huang was accompanied by a workplace culture marked by “public humiliation”, verbal abuse and threats, a report by New York Times has revealed. Jensen resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12, ending his 33-year career at the helm of the chipmaking company. (AFP) more

The report claims that Huang, who earlier this month resigned as the chief executive officer of Nvidia amid reports of multiple affairs, allegedly used humiliation to push employees to perform, even as he inspired a “cultish” loyalty among sections of his workforce.

Jensen Huang landed in controversy in October 2026 when reports revealed he had an extramarital affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singaporean AI firm Megaspeed who was under US intelligence scanner for allegedly acting as a Chinese spy.

Jensen, in a statement, admitted to being “unfaithful” to his wife. However, things escalated earlier this month when The New York Times and other outlets reported that he had engaged in multiple workplace affairs. Jensen resigned as Nvidia CEO on November 12, ending his 33-year career at the helm of the chipmaking company.

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This is not the first time the workplace culture at Nvidia has come under scrutiny after Jensen Huang's exit. A Wall Street Journal report earlier this week said Jensen was known to dress people down in work meetings and berate those around him for what he saw as subpar ideas or a lack of urgency. Another report by the New York Post claimed the former Nvidia boss, during his tenure, displayed frequent outbursts of anger in his office, even throwing a water bottle at a senior executive during one such instance.

In a 2024 interview with CBS' ‘60 minutes’, Huang admitted to being a “demanding” boss and a “perfectionist”.

‘I’d rather torture you into greatness’: Jensen Huang's management philosophy An increase in Nvidia's wealth over the years was simultaneously accompanied by Jensen's growing frustration with his staff, NYT reported. At the core of this was a reported problem he shared with a group of subordinates. He allegedly said that some of them had become so rich that he couldn’t motivate them simply with money, according to three people familiar with the matter cited by NYT.

Having himself identified the alleged problem, Jensen said the only way to get more work out of these employees was through humiliation, these people said. However, according to the NYT report, this was just an extension to a philosophy he had already followed for years, which included “berating” his employees. “I’d rather torture you into greatness, because I believe in you,” Jensen is once known to have said.

The alleged insults did not just pertain to their work, but also spilled over to personal comments. According to the report, Jensen once told an Nvidia executive that his mother should have aborted him, an eyewitness told NYT. He told another subordinate that he would rip off both their arms and beat the person to death with them. To yet another, he said he would rip off the top of their head and “pee on your brain.”

Former Nvidia CEO ‘Inspired love and reverence’ but ‘ruled through fear’ Despite his harsh management style, Jensen inspired love and reverence from several of his employees, the report says. This is evident in a letter signed by thousands of employees asking for his return.

He reportedly garnered a “cultivated loyalty” not just because of his professional skills but also through “acts of personal compassion and praise.” However, the report says that he “ruled through fear.”

Huang was known to have created a flat organisational structure wherein he interacted with employees at every level, and often impressed them with his vision for the future of technology, according to NYT. His role in leading Nvidia to the forefront of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom was just one such feat.

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Lawsuits over Jensen Huang's alleged behaviour Not just eyewitnesses, but court records and documents highlight Jensen Huang's behaviour even before Nvidia became a successful entity. In at least two cases in the mid-2000s, Nvidia struck settlements with former senior leaders, both of whom had raised concerns about Huang's conduct being “unlawful”, NYT reported.

One among them was Michael Winston, a former senior vice president of human resources, who threatened to sue Nvidia in 2005 after he was fired over raising objection to Jensen's conduct. He described Jensen's behaviour as “the most verbally abusive, threatening and intimidating.”

Winston claimed that Nvidia employees were “helpless, as they were publicly humiliated” under Jensen. “You have to do this, or I will rip your fucking heart out and stomp on it,” Jensen told them at one point, according to Winston. Winston, in his formal complaint against Nvidia, had also alleged that he was fired for opposing Huang's treatment of employees, including what he said constituted sexual harassment.

Huang denied Winston's allegations, while Nvidia reached a confidential settlement agreement with the latter for more than $1 million, which has been mentioned for the first time in the NYT report.

In a second instance, Stephen Pettigrew, a former lawyer for Nvidia, sued the company in 2007 over claims of age discrimination and retaliation for reporting Winston’s allegations of sexual harassment. Nvidia denied wrongdoing, and said Pettigrew was fired for poor performance. The company countersued Pettigrew for breach of contract, but the case settled out of court in 2009.