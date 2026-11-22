The 21-year-old quarterback went down during the opening play of overtime in Saturday’s matchup, with the score tied at 10-10. The quarterback was scrambling toward the UCLA sideline when he was tackled and appeared to suffer a leg injury, leaving him unable to get back to his feet.

Ty Dieffenbach sustained an injury that forced him to leave the field on a cart.. (Getty Images via AFP)

UCLA Bruins suffered a major setback in overtime against the Michigan Wolverines after starting quarterback Ty Dieffenbach sustained an injury that forced him to leave the field on a cart.

He remained on the ground as medical staff rushed in to assess him before assisting him off the field and transporting him on a cart.

Before leaving the game, Dieffenbach completed 19 of his 30 pass attempts for 188 yards and threw one interception.

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Madden Iamaleava takes over QB role Madden Iamaleava, UCLA’s third-string quarterback, took over after Dieffenbach’s injury as the Bruins looked to preserve their unbeaten run. UCLA managed a field goal to move ahead 13-10, leaving Michigan with a chance to respond.

UCLA faces quarterback injury concerns Dieffenbach's injury status remains unclear, leaving open the possibility that Iamaleava could start next Saturday's regular-season finale against No. 18 USC.

Dieffenbach has now exited a game with an injury in back-to-back weeks. He was also forced out of the previous matchup against Illinois, prompting Iamaleava to step in at quarterback, but he eventually returned as UCLA secured a win to extend its record to 10-0.

Ty Dieffenbach stepped into UCLA’s starting quarterback role after Nico Iamaleava sustained an injury that required season-ending surgery.

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Following his transfer from Cal Poly earlier this year, Dieffenbach had accumulated 1,218 passing yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions heading into Saturday’s matchup in Ann Arbor.