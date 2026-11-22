Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India. Experience and Areas of Work More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe. Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles Serving clients in more than 100 countries Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc. Academic and Professional Qualifications Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include: B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University Research and Academic Contribution Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like: Gita and Mental Health Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts Core Areas of Expertise Vedic and predictive astrology Residential Vastu Commercial and corporate Vastu Industrial and factory Vastu Institutional and office Vastu Non-demolition Vastu correction Astro Vastu Numerology and name correction Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design Brand naming and corporate identity Birth-time rectification Muhurta and business decision consultation Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation Reiki and Pranic Healing Graphology and Numero-Graphology More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.com
Panchang Today, November 22, 2026: Shukla Trayodashi under Ashwini Nakshatra
Panchang November 22 Today: Check the tithi, nakshatra, yoga, and planetary transits, along with today’s auspicious and inauspicious timing
In traditional Panchang interpretation, November 22, 2026, favours a measured approach to initiative, with clear priorities, patient conversations and quiet preparation offering a practical balance to the day's emphasis on getting things started rather than rushing commitments.
Key Timings Today
|Sunrise
|6:49 am
|Sunset
|5:25 pm
|Rahu Kaal
|4:05 pm to 5:25 pm
|Highlighted favourable window
|Brahma Muhurta: 5:01 am to 5:55 am
How to use it: Prefer this period for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. Avoid new beginnings during Rahu Kaal.
Festival and Vrat Today
|Pradosh Vrat
Basis: Kartika Shukla Trayodashi
What Today's Panchang Means
In traditional Panchang interpretation, Ravivar offers a useful frame for considering responsibility, personal direction and how confidently one takes the lead. For readers in New Delhi, this can mean setting a clear intention for Sunday without expecting every pending matter to be resolved. Shukla Trayodashi invites a practical emphasis on bringing existing efforts towards completion, while the presence of Shukla Chaturdashi in the day's sequence keeps attention on thoughtful preparation rather than unnecessary expansion.
Ashwini is traditionally associated with beginnings and prompt action. Read alongside the Aries Moon, it supports an interpretation centred on initiative, but one that benefits from a deliberate pause before commitment. Bharani adds a counterpoint of responsibility and the need to carry through what has been started. Together, these indications may be used as a reminder to distinguish a useful first step from an impulsive promise. The practical theme is not to avoid action, but to give it a manageable scope, adequate preparation and a realistic understanding of what others can contribute.
How to Use the Day
Work and important decisions
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use the day's emphasis on initiative to identify one task that needs a clear beginning and another that needs completion. Keep the list short enough to leave room for checking details. If Sunday is a working day, define responsibilities before dividing work, especially where several people must approve a decision.
For important commitments, use ordinary checks alongside any timing preference: read the terms, confirm costs and ask whether the deadline is genuine. A promising idea can be recorded without being announced immediately. If information is incomplete, preparing questions or a draft may be more useful than pressing for a final answer.
Relationships and communication
In traditional Panchang interpretation, the emphasis on initiative can be approached as an invitation to begin a conversation, not to control its outcome. Ask a direct but considerate question, then allow the other person enough space to answer. With family or friends, make plans that account for everyone's availability rather than assuming agreement.
If an old disagreement returns, separate the immediate practical issue from wider judgments about the relationship. One clear request is easier to respond to than several complaints together. Those using the Panchang as a daily guide may find patient follow through more useful than seeking an immediate resolution.
Reflection and spiritual routine
Those who follow Panchang guidance may use a quiet part of the day to review where enthusiasm is helping and where it is creating too many commitments. A few written notes can distinguish what matters now from what can wait. Keep the exercise simple: identify one priority, one unfinished responsibility and one expectation that needs adjusting.
For readers who already have a spiritual routine, a familiar period of reflection or prayer can remain unhurried and modest. There is no need to add unfamiliar practices. The purpose is to make room for consideration before action, rather than to seek certainty about how the day will unfold.
Panchang Facts at a Glance
|Date and Vaar
|November 22, 2026, Sunday (Ravivar)
|Lunar Month
|Amanta: Kartika; Purnimanta: Kartika
|Tithi (lunar day)
|Shukla Trayodashi until 2:37 am, Monday; then Shukla Chaturdashi
|Nakshatra (lunar constellation)
|Ashwini until 4:15 am, Monday; then Bharani
|Yog (Sun-Moon combination)
|Vyatipata until 11:28 pm; then Variyana
|Karan (half-tithi division)
|Kaulava until 3:51 pm; then Taitila until 2:37 am, Monday; then Gara until 1:13 pm, Monday
|Moon sign (zodiac position)
|Aries
Auspicious Timings (Shubh Muhurat)
|Period
|Start
|End
|Brahma Muhurta
|5:01 am
|5:55 am
|Pratah Sandhya
|5:28 am
|6:49 am
|Abhijit Muhurta
|11:45 am
|12:28 pm
|Amrit Kalam
|9:33 pm
|11:02 pm
|Vijaya Muhurta
|1:53 pm
|2:35 pm
|Godhuli Muhurta
|5:25 pm
|5:51 pm
|Sayahana Sandhya
|5:25 pm
|6:45 pm
|Nishita Muhurta
|11:40 pm
|12:34 am, Monday
|Ravi Yog
|4:16 am, Monday
|6:49 am, Monday
Those who follow Panchang timings may use Brahma Muhurta, from 5:01 am to 5:55 am, for quiet planning, reflection or prayer. This is the highlighted window for a calm review of priorities, rather than a reason to crowd the morning with additional obligations. Choose something manageable, such as preparing a short plan or considering a decision without pressure to settle it immediately.
The favourable listing also includes Ravi Yog. Its simultaneous occurrence with Aadal Yog carries mixed indications in the supplied Panchang guidance, so it is better not to treat the favourable label as an unrestricted recommendation. Timing preferences can support a considered routine, while readiness, consent and practical circumstances should remain central to any action you choose.
Inauspicious and Caution Timings
|Period
|Start
|End
|Rahu Kaal
|4:05 pm
|5:25 pm
|Gulika Kaal
|2:46 pm
|4:05 pm
|Yamaganda
|12:07 pm
|1:26 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|4:00 pm
|4:42 pm
|Dur Muhurtam
|7:31 am
|8:13 am
|Varjyam
|12:35 am, Monday
|2:03 am, Monday
|Vidaal Yog
|6:49 am
|4:15 am, Monday
|Aadal Yog
|4:16 am, Monday
|6:49 am, Monday
Those who follow Panchang timings may treat Vyatipata Yog, which ends at 11:28 pm, as a traditional cue for additional care with significant new commitments. This need not mean putting ordinary responsibilities aside. Checking a document, completing familiar work or gathering missing information can be sensible ways to proceed without forcing a major decision.
Aadal Yog ends at 6:49 am, Monday. Its simultaneous indications with Ravi Yog are mixed: neither should be read as cancelling or overriding the other. If considering a fresh undertaking during that overlap, allow time to review its practical requirements rather than relying on one label alone. These caution periods are not predictions of difficulty. Essential duties and necessary arrangements should be handled according to actual needs, with timing preferences used as a secondary guide rather than a source of worry.
Sunrise, Sunset, Moonrise and Moonset
|Sunrise
|6:49 am
|Sunset
|5:25 pm
|Moonrise
|3:21 pm
|Moonset
|5:15 am, Monday
Rahu Kaal Timings Across India
|City
|Rahu Kaal
|Mumbai
|4:35 pm to 5:59 pm
|Delhi (NCR)
|4:05 pm to 5:25 pm
|Bengaluru
|4:23 pm to 5:49 pm
|Hyderabad
|4:15 pm to 5:39 pm
|Chennai
|4:12 pm to 5:39 pm
|Ahmedabad
|4:31 pm to 5:53 pm
|Pune
|4:32 pm to 5:55 pm
|Kolkata
|3:29 pm to 4:51 pm
|Jaipur
|4:13 pm to 5:33 pm
|Kochi
|4:32 pm to 5:59 pm
|Lucknow
|3:53 pm to 5:13 pm
|Indore
|4:19 pm to 5:41 pm
|Guwahati
|3:10 pm to 4:31 pm
|Chandigarh
|4:03 pm to 5:22 pm
|Surat
|4:33 pm to 5:55 pm
|Visakhapatnam
|3:55 pm to 5:19 pm
|Nagpur
|4:08 pm to 5:30 pm
|Coimbatore
|4:28 pm to 5:55 pm
|Varanasi
|3:46 pm to 5:07 pm
|Bhubaneswar
|3:42 pm to 5:05 pm
As a traditional daily guide, this Panchang points towards purposeful but measured action. Choose a realistic priority, leave room for another person's view and check details before committing. Use a preferred timing where convenient, but let practical readiness and the needs of the situation shape what you do next.
This article presents traditional Panchang guidance for general information. Timings vary by location.
Dr. Achary Kalki Krishnan
(Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, Researcher, Educator & Corporate mentor)