Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team had no record of a fight that allegedly led to a fan's death during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium. Jerry Jones said the Cowboys had no record of an incident at AT&T Stadium. (Getty Images via AFP) more

Jones said he had only recently learned about the incident and that the team would look into what happened. He also said he believed the fan had left the game because he "didn't feel good".

What Jerry Jones said According to NBC Sports, a fan died this week after falling during a fight at AT&T Stadium. He was there to watch the 49ers-Cowboys game. Jones was asked about it on 105.3 The Fan.

He was asked about the Arlington Police Department's report of a fight around kick-off time.

Also read: Wake Forest vs Georgia Tech broadcast shows ‘couple’ making up after a fight; clip goes viral

"No record of an incident at the game, and I just got that information... so we had no record of an incident, and we'll be obviously looking into that," Jones said, as per Fox News.

He added, "My understanding is that the individual went to the game, and didn't feel good at the game, and then left and then had been hospitalized. But we weren't aware of any incident involving a fan at the game."

Jones said the stadium has strong surveillance and that about 6,000 workers are there on game day. "We have quite a surveillance at every aspect of our game, so it is really a rare if we didn't know of any incident... We have 6,000 workers on game day," he said.

Jones said he will pass any surveillance footage to investigators. When asked if the Cowboys would give footage to police if needed, he replied, "Of course," according to Fox News.

Also read: George MacIntyre not playing vs LSU with injury as Faizon Brandon takes over Tennessee QB duties

What happened to the fan As per Fox News, police say Mario Narro fell during a fight at the stadium. According to reports, he stayed at the game but later told friends he was in pain. Paramedics at the stadium treated him before he was taken to a hospital. His family says he died on Wednesday.

The family has started a GoFundMe page called "Bringing Mario Home to Rest". The organizer, Lois DeLara, says she is Mario's niece and that he travelled to Texas for a football game.

"You will forever be loved and missed," DeLara wrote.