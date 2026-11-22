Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.
George MacIntyre not playing vs LSU with injury as Faizon Brandon takes over Tennessee QB duties
Although reports suggested George MacIntyre had been cleared and was expected to be available, the Vols opted for Faizon Brandon at the start.
The Tennessee Vols are facing the LSU Tigers in Saturday’s afternoon matchup, but freshman Faizon Brandon has taken over the quarterback duties as the game gets underway, with starting QB George MacIntyre absent from the field.
His absence comes as a surprise, considering he was not listed on the injury report throughout the week despite sustaining an injury last week.
College football insider Pete Thamel confirmed on X that MacIntyre is unavailable due to “knee and ankle” issues."
George MacIntyre suffered injury vs Texas A&M
The quarterback picked up both injuries during Tennessee’s 22-7 Week 10 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. MacIntyre briefly left the game during the third quarter after the incident involving the 20-year-old.
Faizon Brandon took over at quarterback in his absence and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end DaSaahn Brame before MacIntyre returned to the field.
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Although reports suggested MacIntyre had been cleared and was expected to be available for Saturday’s game, the Vols opted for Brandon at the start. The decision could also be a precautionary measure to avoid aggravating MacIntyre’s injuries.
MacIntyre wears knee brace pregame
MacIntyre appeared to move comfortably during pregame warm-ups, showing no obvious restrictions as he jogged and worked on lateral movements while wearing a brace on his right knee.
However, Faizon Brandon handled the opening snaps from center Sam Pendleton during both individual drills and the team session. The freshman is making his first start since Tennessee's October 3 game against Auburn.
Tennessee eyes crucial win over LSU
Tennessee has rotated between its two quarterbacks in an unofficial arrangement throughout the season.
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Despite facing some ups and downs this season, Tennessee has managed to maintain an 8-2 record, keeping its playoff hopes alive. Beating LSU would further strengthen the Vols' position in the SEC race, putting them in contention alongside Georgia, Alabama and Texas.