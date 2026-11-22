The Tennessee Vols are facing the LSU Tigers in Saturday’s afternoon matchup, but freshman Faizon Brandon has taken over the quarterback duties as the game gets underway, with starting QB George MacIntyre absent from the field. George MacIntyre picked up injuries during Tennessee’s Week 10 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. (Getty Images via AFP) more

His absence comes as a surprise, considering he was not listed on the injury report throughout the week despite sustaining an injury last week.

College football insider Pete Thamel confirmed on X that MacIntyre is unavailable due to “knee and ankle” issues."

George MacIntyre suffered injury vs Texas A&M The quarterback picked up both injuries during Tennessee’s 22-7 Week 10 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies. MacIntyre briefly left the game during the third quarter after the incident involving the 20-year-old.

Faizon Brandon took over at quarterback in his absence and threw a five-yard touchdown pass to tight end DaSaahn Brame before MacIntyre returned to the field.

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Although reports suggested MacIntyre had been cleared and was expected to be available for Saturday’s game, the Vols opted for Brandon at the start. The decision could also be a precautionary measure to avoid aggravating MacIntyre’s injuries.

MacIntyre wears knee brace pregame MacIntyre appeared to move comfortably during pregame warm-ups, showing no obvious restrictions as he jogged and worked on lateral movements while wearing a brace on his right knee.

However, Faizon Brandon handled the opening snaps from center Sam Pendleton during both individual drills and the team session. The freshman is making his first start since Tennessee's October 3 game against Auburn.

Tennessee eyes crucial win over LSU Tennessee has rotated between its two quarterbacks in an unofficial arrangement throughout the season.

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Despite facing some ups and downs this season, Tennessee has managed to maintain an 8-2 record, keeping its playoff hopes alive. Beating LSU would further strengthen the Vols' position in the SEC race, putting them in contention alongside Georgia, Alabama and Texas.