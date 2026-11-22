Syracuse faced a blow during Saturday’s matchup against Boston College when quarterback Steve Angeli was forced off the field with an injury in the third quarter. Steve Angeli was forced off the field with an injury in the third quarter. (Getty Images via AFP) more

Steve Angeli exits after taking a hit The 23-year-old quarterback took a hit from BC defensive end Demetrius Ballard, who broke through on a blitz with 12:05 remaining in the quarter. Ballard was penalized for roughing the passer, though the contact did not appear particularly dirty.

Angeli had completed 13 of his 21 pass attempts for 164 yards before being forced out of the game. Syracuse was trailing 13-3 at that point.

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Malachi Nelson stepped in for Angeli and guided the Orange for nine yards before Tripp Woody converted a 50-yard field goal.

Steve Angeli injury update Angeli’s availability for the remainder of the game remained uncertain. He later returned to the field with his arm in a sling before heading into the team’s injury tent.

Angeli appeared to have limited movement in his right arm as he made his way toward the locker room. It marked his second injury scare of the day, as he had previously been checked by Syracuse’s medical staff earlier in the contest.

The quarterback briefly exited during the Orange’s final possession of the first half after taking his second sack of the game, appearing to clutch his midsection following the play.

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Angeli had amassed 1,722 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions before Saturday's game.

Syracuse is set to take on No. 6 Notre Dame next weekend, marking a reunion with Angeli’s former team. He joined the Orange after transferring following the 2024 season.