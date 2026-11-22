Tennessee Titans defensive end Jaylen Harrell is hospitalized in Florida following a serious car accident on Friday, the team announced in a statement Saturday morning. Jaylen Harrell is hospitalized in Florida following a serious car accident. (Tennessee Titans website) more

The accident took place in Harrell’s hometown of Tampa. The Titans said the 24-year-old remains hospitalized and is receiving medical care, adding that they have been in touch with his family.

"Yesterday, Jaylen Harrell was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in him being taken to the hospital in his hometown of Tampa, Florida. We have been in constant communication with Jaylen’s family and are still working to gather more information. At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care," the franchise's statement read.

Titans urge privacy and patience The team also requested privacy for Harrell and his family during this time and said, "We ask that Jaylen and his family’s privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate.”

Harrell comes from an NFL family, with his father, James, having spent eight seasons in the league.

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Harrell suffered season-ending injury preseason Harrell has not featured for the Titans this season after suffering an ACL injury during the preseason. The injury led to him being placed on season-ending injured reserve.

In his absence, Titans defensive end Jacob Martin has appeared in nine games this season and tops the team’s sack chart with 7.5.

The Tampa-born was drafted by Tennessee in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He recorded 13 total tackles in his rookie season.

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Harrell took a step forward last season, starting two of his 17 appearances and finishing with 25 tackles, 4.5 sacks and a forced fumble. With Harrell out for the season, Titans defensive end Jacob Martin has featured in nine games and leads the team with 7.5 sacks.