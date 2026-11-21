Yash Garg, a 28-year-old IIT Delhi graduate, is winning praise on social media for putting his startup ambitions on hold to secure a high-paying job and help his parents repay debts exceeding ₹1 crore. In a conversation with HT.com and a detailed social media post, Garg recounted how he joined Google, built a mobile apps business with his father and eventually cleared the family’s debt before quitting his job to pursue entrepreneurship. 28-year-old Yash Garg who opted for a high-paying job to pay the debt instead of starting his entrepreneurial journey. more

His journey has struck a chord with social media users, including former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi and CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka, who praised his determination and the sacrifices he made for his family.

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Who is Yash Garg? Yash Garg is a Delhi-based entrepreneur and IIT Delhi graduate who completed his BTech in Electrical Engineering, with a minor in Computer Science, in 2019. His father ran a real estate business and had invested in under-construction flats. However, delays in the projects left the family struggling with mounting loans and repayments to banks, friends and relatives.

Garg said he knew his family had borrowed money but did not realise the extent of the debt until his second year at IIT Delhi. He was living in the college hostel but returned home almost every weekend, where he sometimes witnessed collection agents visiting the family.

“I was living on the IIT Delhi campus in the hostel, but since my home was in Delhi, I went home almost every weekend. I personally saw collection agents at our house a few times,” he told HT.com.

His parents had been borrowing from friends and relatives and eventually turned to credit cards to manage their finances. Garg said he only understood the scale of the problem after sitting down with his parents and asking them to list everyone they owed money to. The principal amount alone exceeded ₹1 crore.

“My parents carried all of this debt quietly and tried to shield me from it. I knew we owed money, but never how much,” he wrote in the X post. He also recalled how the situation had affected his mother. “It stressed my mother a lot, and I could see it on her face every day,” he said.

Garg shared that he had initially planned to build a startup after graduating from IIT Delhi. However, discovering the extent of his family’s financial troubles changed his priorities. His immediate goal became securing a well-paying job and helping his parents get out of debt.

Garg said that he initially joined Cohesity at an annual salary of ₹18 lakh before moving to travel technology startup Spotnana. However, he soon realised that most of the money he sent home was going towards interest payments on his family’s credit card loans.

He subsequently secured a position on Google’s Search team in Bengaluru, joining the company in December 2021 with an annual compensation package of around ₹75 lakh, including stock. At the time, approximately ₹80 lakh of his family’s debt remained, he told HT.

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How did he clear the debt? Garg said that while working at Google, he began building mobile applications with his father during nights and weekends. After their initial Android apps and games failed to generate significant revenue, they decided to explore iOS applications.

He invested ₹2.1 lakh in a MacBook Pro and built an iOS version of their most downloaded Android game in just six days. The decision paid off, with the game’s earnings covering the cost of the laptop within days of monetisation.

“Our revenue grew from ₹6 lakh in the first month to ₹24 lakh in the fourth, as we added more games,” he wrote on X.

Over the next 18 months, their games crossed 2 lakh downloads, with most players based in the US, and generated more than ₹2 crore in revenue.

Combined with his Google salary, the earnings helped the family repay the outstanding loans. They cleared their final loan in June 2023, following which Garg resigned from Google. His last working day was July 20, 2023, a day before his 25th birthday.

“When the last one went, it felt like a weight we had carried for years had finally been lifted off all of us. It is hard to put into words, but it was a feeling of freedom, and we were all very happy,” he told HT.com.

After leaving Google, Garg went on to found Super Workday, a SaaS venture that builds applications for teams using the project management platform monday. The company now has more than 300 paying customers, primarily in the US, and is close to $100,000 in annual recurring revenue, he told HT.

Garg also revealed that the business helped fund his sister's wedding. He is now building another startup in the artificial intelligence space, which is currently in stealth mode.

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Social media reactions Garg’s account of his journey, shared on LinkedIn and X, drew praise from several users. Former MP Priyanka Chaturvedi called his story inspiring.

“This is what every Indian’s journey is about- keep hustling, keep working, keep looking for better opportunities to make lives better, aspiring for better. Yours is such an inspiring story Yash, wishing you all the success!” she wrote.

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka commented, “What a story! Love you bhai - keep going strong!”

One user wrote, “This is a powerful reminder that success isn’t always about chasing personal ambition; sometimes it’s about taking responsibility, making difficult sacrifices, and staying resilient until your family gets a chance to breathe again. Huge respect for the journey.”

Another commented, “Wow, what a journey! I’ve always known how much of a privilege it is to be not have debt, but I don’t think I ever truly appreciated it until now. Thank you for sharing your story. Excited to see what you’re building next!”

“What an incredible story Yash! Truly commendable how much grit you’ve shown through the tough times,” a third user wrote.