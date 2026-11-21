Bengaluru: The Total Chess Pilot, which is set to evolve into a tour culminating in the crowning of a Total Chess combined world champion, concluded in Budapest on Friday. Since choosing not to defend his title in 2023, Carlsen has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to the classical World Championship. (FIDE/Flickr) more

The event featured 24 of the biggest names in chess, led by world No.1 Magnus Carlsen. It had 23-year-old Alireza Firouzja finishing first.

Roughly 1,200 km away, in Geneva, the sport’s most storied contest — the World Chess Championship match between Gukesh D and Javokhir Sindarov — will begin in a couple of days.

With new formats gaining ground and world titles multiplying, the question is inevitable: Where does the classical World Championship stand in chess’ increasingly crowded landscape of world titles?

Since choosing not to defend his title in 2023, Carlsen has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to the classical World Championship. Instead, the Norwegian has thrown his weight behind alternative formats — Freestyle Chess, also known as Chess960, and Total Chess, which combines rapid, blitz and fast classical formats. Every format Carlsen has backed seems to have Fide scrambling to attach the ‘World Championship’ tag to it. Carlsen became the inaugural Fide Freestyle Chess world champion in 2026, while Total Chess is set to have its first combined-format world champion next year.

Fide has done its flagship event — the classical World Championship — no favours by scheduling a pilot for a new combined-format world championship just ahead of it.

The World Chess Championship has a history stretching back 140 years, to 1886, when Wilhelm Steinitz defeated Johannes Zukertort in what is generally recognised as the first official match for the world title. Since Steinitz became the first official world champion, the title has passed through generations of the game's greatest names – Emmanuel Lasker, Jose Raul Capablanca, Alexander Alekhine, Mikhail Botvinnik, Bobby Fischer, Anatoly Karpov, Garry Kasparov, Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen.

It has survived two World Wars, a Cold War rivalry, champions who refused to defend their crowns and a 13-year schism that left chess with competing world titles. For all its turbulent history, the classical crown, many believe, still carries an unmatched aura and prestige.

Two-time World Championship challenger Ian Nepomniachtchi is among them. “Frankly, there are no titles that can be compared to the classical world title,” he told HT.

Not everyone, however, believes the title carries quite the same weight without the world's strongest player competing for it. Former world champion Garry Kasparov has often spoken of how the World Championship has lost meaning since Carlsen stepped away.

In modern sport, the world No.1 and the world champion are not necessarily the same person or team. Brazil, for instance, remained the world’s top-ranked football team even after Argentina won the 2022 World Cup.

American GM Fabiano Caruana sees a paradox in how chess judges its world champions. He pointed out that if Carlsen wins one of the new world titles, it is taken as further evidence of the classical championship's diminishing relevance. If he doesn't, the winner risks being dismissed as an accidental champion. “You can't frame things based on how you think the winner should be, right?”

Beyond the debate over who deserves to be called world champion, there is also the question of what the title offers its holder.

Golf provides an instructive example. A Masters champion doesn't merely walk away with a green jacket and a fat cheque. The victory earns him a lifetime exemption into the Masters and five-year exemptions into the PGA Championship, US Open and The Open Championship.

The classical World Championship, by contrast, remains largely a contest for prestige, prize money and a place in history. As chess experiments with new formats and lucrative circuits, perhaps it is time for Fide to consider whether the sport's oldest and most coveted crown needs to offer its holder something more tangible.