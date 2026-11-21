The recent road accident triggered by stubble-burning smoke near Jaipura village in Doraha, Khanna, has claimed another life, with Naginder Singh, who was critically injured, succumbing during treatment at a hospital in Ludhiana. His wife, Manjit Kaur, had died on the spot. Deceased Naginder Singh. (HT Photo)

The accident had occurred when smoke from a stubble fire in fields alongside a village link road severely impaired visibility, resulting in a collision involving two motorcycles and a car. Following the impact, both motorcycles skidded into the burning fields, leaving four people with burn injuries.

The police have arrested car driver Hardeep Singh in connection with the accident, while farmer Gurdeep Singh, who allegedly set the stubble on fire, has been booked. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the farmer, officials said.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh Cheema said the police were investigating the case and conducting raids to arrest the farmer. He added that strict action would be taken against the accused based on the findings of the investigation.

After the mishap, Manjit Kaur, a resident of Shahpur, had died at the spot, while her husband, Naginder Singh, sustained critical burn injuries and was rushed to the DMCH in Ludhiana. He subsequently succumbed to his injuries. The other injured persons, Jaspal Singh and Surinder Kaur, both residents of Payal, were admitted to a private hospital in Doraha.

In the aftermath of the accident, the car driver reportedly attempted to pull the injured persons out of the flames but could not do so because of the intensity of the fire. He then rushed to a nearby gurdwara and made an announcement over its public address system, appealing to villagers to reach the spot and help.

Responding to the appeal, villagers rushed to the scene, doused the flames with water and shifted the injured to hospitals. However, Manjit Kaur had already died by then.