What: 9th Navrasa Duende World Movie Festival, Season-III | Citizen Kane (1941, American), Toni Erdmann (2016, German) & The Exterminating Angel (1962, Spanish)
Where: ML Bhartia Auditorium, Alliance Française, KK Birla Lane, 72, Lodi Estate
When: November 22
Timing: 10.30am to 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Jor Bagh (Yellow Line)
#StepUp
What: Nrityanjali | Section I - Kathak by budding artists of Arti Srivastava Gedam; Section II - Bharatanatyam by budding artists of Jayalakshmi Eshwar; Section III - Kathak by budding artists of Sanjeet Gangani
Where: Triveni Auditorium, Triveni Kala Sangam, 205 Tansen Marg, Mandi House
When: November 22
Timing: 6pm
Entry: Free
Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House (Blue & Violet Lines)
#TuneIn
What: Jim Beam Jams Ft. When Chai Met Toast, Taba Chake and Alboe
Where: Crowne Plaza Gurgaon, Site No. 2, Sector 29, Gurugram