Commuters heading to different parts of the city were left stuck in massive traffic jams on Saturday evening as roads leading to Indira Gandhi Pratishthan (IGP), where the fifth Kaushal Dikshant Samaroh 2026 was being organised, witnessed severe congestion amid elaborate traffic restrictions ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit. Extensive traffic congestion was witnessed across several major routes in Lucknow, stretching from Amausi Airport to Shaheed Path and Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on Saturday. (HT Photo) more

The situation was particularly difficult on Shaheed Path and adjoining stretches, where traffic movement slowed to a crawl. Several underpasses were choked with vehicles, leaving commuters struggling to negotiate even short distances. Motorists said they had to wait for more than 30 minutes to cover a stretch of barely one kilometre, with traffic queues extending across several connecting roads.

The congestion came despite the traffic department having issued an elaborate diversion plan in advance and repeatedly appealed to commuters to avoid Shaheed Path unless absolutely necessary. The restrictions were scheduled to remain in force between 4 pm and 8 pm, with traffic movement also liable to be halted briefly during the Prime Minister’s movement.

In a video appeal released on Saturday evening, DCP traffic Anil Kr Yadav urged residents to plan their journeys in advance and use alternative routes. He said around 5,000 to 6,000 students were expected to attend the convocation ceremony at IGP, adding that approximately 2,300 traffic personnel had been deployed across Lucknow to manage the movement.

The officer also cautioned commuters about increased traffic pressure towards Lulu Mall and Palassio, asking them to factor in the diversions while planning their journeys. He said traffic personnel would be stationed at road intersections and diversions to guide motorists.

However, despite these arrangements, commuters faced considerable inconvenience as vehicles converged on connecting roads and underpasses around Shaheed Path.