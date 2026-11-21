The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has questioned the Uttar Pradesh government over the continued registration of FIRs under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities Act, 1986, despite the Supreme Court having declared the legislation “stillborn”. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court (For representation) more

A division bench of Justices Abdul Moin and Pramod Kumar Srivastava, in its November 18 order, directed the state’s additional chief secretary (home) to submit a personal affidavit within three weeks explaining why police authorities continue to invoke the Act despite the Supreme Court’s August 2026 ruling. The matter was listed for further hearing on December 15, 2026.

The court also sought details of the action proposed against officials responsible for registering such FIRs and the steps being taken to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court’s decision.

The directions came while hearing a petition filed by Brijesh Kumar alias Banty Verma, who challenged an FIR registered against him on October 23, 2026 under Section 3(1) of the UP Gangsters Act at Akbarpur police station in Ambedkar Nagar district.

The petitioner relied on the Supreme Court’s August 2026 judgment in ‘Shiv Pratap Singh alias Chinu vs State of Uttar Pradesh and Others’, submitting that the legislation had already been declared “stillborn” and could no longer form the basis for criminal proceedings.

Considering the submissions, the high court stayed the FIR and ordered that no further proceedings be undertaken in the case until further orders.

The bench expressed concern over the authorities’ failure to act in accordance with the Supreme Court’s ruling, observing that there was no justification for continuing to register FIRs under the Act after the legal position had been settled in August 2026.

It further noted that the continued registration of such cases was compelling affected individuals to approach the high court, resulting in an unnecessary expenditure of the constitutional court’s valuable judicial time.

The court also noted that additional government advocates had previously brought the issue of continued FIR registrations to the authorities’ attention. However, no corrective action appeared to have followed.

Expressing concern over repeated instances of non-compliance with Supreme Court judgments, the bench observed that the high court should not have to repeatedly remind government authorities of their obligation to follow binding judicial decisions.

The bench directed the additional chief secretary (home) to explain through a personal affidavit why FIRs were still being registered under the legislation and what measures the government intended to take against the officials concerned.

The court made it clear that failure to file the affidavit within the stipulated three-week period would require the officer to appear personally before the bench with the relevant records.