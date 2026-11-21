Australia’s chase of 188 was far from straightforward. After Sam Harper’s brisk 32 provided the foundation, Chaudhary, at No.4, steadied the innings through important partnerships with skipper Mitchell Marsh (37) and Tim David (20). His dismissal left the finishing job to Jack Edwards, who took Australia home with a ball to spare. Earlier, Chaudhary’s spin bowling was effective, taking the vital wickets of captain Harry Brook (65 off 28b) and Sam Curran (21).

“Never imagined that, man,” Chaudhary told the broadcaster when asked if he had ever envisaged his journey from Delhi to the MCG. “My parents came over from India last night, so it’s nothing better than getting a Man of the Match in front of them. It’s their first game watching me play as well.”

On Friday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Chaudhary added another memorable chapter to a rather interesting journey. His 66 off 38 balls and 2/21 earned him the Player of the Match award as Australia edged England by three wickets in the first T20I. In the stands, watching him represent Australia for the first time were his parents. They had travelled from India to witness a revival they had once been reluctant to encourage.

If you spotted a confident Indian-origin cricketer sporting a thick gold chain over his Australian jersey against England, you’ve probably found some intrigue in Nikhil Chaudhary. The Delhi-born allrounder who in June became the first India-born male cricketer in six decades to represent Australia has taken quite the detour to get here.

For his father, Sneh Chaudhary, the performance was an emotional payoff to a decision that had once caused considerable apprehension back home in Ludhiana. “He had just gone to meet his friend to celebrate his birthday. It was his last Ranji Trophy match. He said he wanted to go on a holiday,” Sneh recalled, speaking to HT about his son’s move to Australia in March 2020. “It was hardly a planned relocation.”

Sneh remembers dropping him off at the airport around March 14-16, 2020. Soon after, the Covid-19 pandemic struck, leaving him stranded and setting a different course for his career.

The family initially struggled to reconcile with the decision. Having watched Nikhil progress through Punjab’s age-group cricket and play alongside Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma and Arshdeep Singh, they believed his future lay via the Indian domestic pathway.

“After seven, eight or nine months of his decision, we spoke to him. We told him that at the level at which he was playing here, we couldn’t even imagine him getting that elsewhere. But he had belief,” Sneh said. Today, that belief has paid off, and how.

The bigger worry, however, was not just whether Nikhil would find cricketing opportunities but whether he could build a life so far away from home. Understandably protective about their only son, he had to navigate the life of an Indian immigrant in unfamiliar surroundings, balance work and cricket without the support system he had always known.

Nikhil initially spent time in Townsville, where his uncle lived, before moving to Brisbane in search of more cricketing opportunities. He subsequently played club cricket for Southern Suburbs and Northern Suburbs, while taking up work, including a part-time job at a Mexican restaurant.

“He used to tell me, ‘Papa, in this circle, we must work and practice too. Everyone does that here.’ He couldn’t just sit at home. It was a completely different environment,” Sneh said, recalling those conversations with his son. The family gradually came around after seeing Nikhil’s determination translate into opportunities.

Australia’s eligibility rules meant he had to be patient, complete the requisite five-year residency period before becoming available for international selection. He continued building his game through club cricket, the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash League and Tasmania before the international breakthrough. He continues to ply his trade in The Hundred, Caribbean League and Major Cricket League.

Initially a fast-medium bowler who also batted, Nikhil switched to off-spin before developing into a leg-spinner in Australia. His father remembers the constant adjustments he made even during his U-16 days to retain his place in the team.

“At that time, we thought he was making too many changes but today, because of that, he can adjust to everything,” Sneh said.

That adaptability has extended to his batting. Having often featured down the order in India, Chaudhary was given opportunities to bat up the order for Hobart Hurricanes. Two decades of playing cricket has prepared him to take on different roles without hesitation.

“The main goal now is to play in front of the home crowd in India,” Sneh said, referring to the possibility of an IPL opportunity or facing India in Australian colours.