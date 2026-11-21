Four people, including directors of 32nd Avenue in Gurugram, were arrested for allegedly cheating a person of around ₹32.45 lakh by selling a shop and inflating its area at the open-air entertainment hub, police said on Saturday. 32nd Avenue case: During the investigation, the team arrested four accused, police said. (Photo by Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times) (HT Photo) more

According to the police, the shop's area was mentioned as 40 square feet in the conveyance deed, with its actual area being only 9.88 square feet. All the accused have been taken on three days of police remand after being produced in a city court on Nov 21.

The complainant on August 6 alleged that the accused received ₹32,45,000 from him on the pretext of selling Shop No. G-165A, located at 32nd Milestone, Sector-15 Part-2, Gurugram, they said.

The accused initially paid rent for some time but subsequently stopped making the rental payments. After investigation into the complaint, a case was registered. The Economic Offences Wing-I, Gurugram, conducted the further investigation.

During the investigation, the team arrested four accused, Sarin Sharma, Dhruvdutt Sharma, Anubhav Sharma and Mamta Sharma, all residents of 32nd Milestone, Sector-15 Part-2, Gurugram, police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Anubhav Sharma is the Director of 32nd Milestone, they said, adding that he, along with his wife, Mamta Sharma, son, daughter and other associates, allegedly sold a shop to the complainant by showing an inflated area despite its actual area being much smaller, thereby committing fraud.

Further interrogation revealed that the accused had assured the complainant that the said shop would be leased through Growth Hospitality LLP and that regular rental income would be provided. The said company also belongs to accused Anubhav Sharma, they said.

According to the police, the accused paid rent to the complainant for some time, but stopped the payments thereafter, allegedly cheating the complainant of around ₹32.45 lakh.

"It was further revealed that the accused had allegedly cheated some other investors by selling properties that had been mortgaged with a bank. The accused are being thoroughly interrogated. Further investigation is underway regarding the role of other persons involved, relevant documents, utilisation of the cheated amount and other possible cases. Investigation in the case is ongoing," said a senior police officer.

In February this year, the police had arrested Dhruvdutt Sharma, director of 32nd Milestone, now 32nd Avenue. He has been arrested again.

In the earlier case, Sharma, after getting a sale agreement for the first floor of the Milestone Building done with a person for ₹2.5 crore, allegedly sold it to 25 other people, they said.