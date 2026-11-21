“Fiona was a symbol of resilience, of perseverance, and we are going to miss her in Cincinnati,” Moreno said. He also said the resolution was intended to honour the Cincinnati Zoo’s board of directors, staff and the people who cared for Fiona every day.

US Senator Bernie Moreno paid tribute to Fiona on the Senate floor, describing her as a “symbol of resilience” and perseverance. Standing beside a photograph of the hippo, Moreno said her death would leave a void in Cincinnati and in the hearts of people who visited the zoo to see her.

Fiona the hippo died at the Cincinnati Zoo after accidentally ingesting a hat that fell into her enclosure. (X/@berniemoreno)

Fiona the hippo was honoured by the US Senate on Friday, a day after her death at the Cincinnati Zoo . The Senate unanimously passed a resolution honouring the beloved animal, who died at 9 after accidentally ingesting a hat that fell into her habitat.

Moreno later announced on X that the resolution had been passed unanimously.

(Also Read: Fiona the hippo may be gone, but her miracle survival story from a 29-pound newborn will never be forgotten)

How did Fiona die? Fiona died on Thursday, around two weeks after accidentally ingesting a hat that fell into her enclosure. She initially showed no signs of illness, but her appetite began to decline, prompting the zoo’s veterinary team to examine her.

According to a report by PEOPLE, the team conducted ultrasounds, administered fluids and medication, and consulted specialists to help her pass the object. However, surgery was not an option for a fully grown hippo. Despite round-the-clock care and multiple medical procedures, Fiona could not be saved.

“We are in shock at the moment. We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn’t anymore,” Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike said in a blog post announcing her death.

Fiona is survived by her mother, Bibi, and her brother, Fritz.

Following her death, the zoo received an outpouring of tributes. Jenike said stadiums, bridges and buildings were lit up in purple in her memory.

“We have received so much love from our community and beyond. We were touched when we saw stadiums, bridges, and buildings lit in purple last night,” Jenike said in a statement, as per the outlet.

“The support that we’re feeling from all over the world reminds me of the time when everyone pulled together to root for her to survive. She did, and she gave us almost a decade of smiles,” he added.