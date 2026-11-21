An elephant was killed and its mahout and teenage assistant were seriously injured after an unidentified speeding vehicle rammed into the animal on National Highway 24 near the Dewar Par area, under the jurisdiction of Belipar police station, in the early hours of Saturday. The driver fled the scene after the accident. The accident occurred around 6 am near a brick kiln in Dewar Par (Sourced) more

The accident occurred around 6 am near a brick kiln in Dewar Par when the elephant was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony on Friday night. A speeding unidentified vehicle hit the animal with considerable force, killing it on the spot.

The mahout, Jafar Ansari, son of Raju Ansari, and his 15-year-old assistant, Faiyaz Ansari, son of Ziaul Ansari, sustained serious injuries in the collision. The elephant was owned by Harish Singh, a resident of Jhakhi village under Harpur Budhat police station limits.

Circle officer Anuj Kumar Singh said police personnel from Belipar police station rushed to the spot after receiving information about the accident. The injured were taken to the district hospital by ambulance for treatment. The mahout’s condition was reported to be critical.

Police said efforts were underway to identify the vehicle involved in the accident and trace its driver, who fled immediately after the collision.

The elephant’s massive carcass lay on the highway, posing a challenge for authorities to remove it. Police and forest department personnel arranged a crane and a JCB machine to lift the body. Ropes were secured around the carcass, which was gradually lifted with the help of a crane and loaded onto a pickup vehicle before being transported to Kusmhi Forest for a post-mortem examination.

Police personnel also controlled the crowd and regulated traffic during the operation, while the forest department team completed the necessary formalities.

Police have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle and trace its absconding driver.