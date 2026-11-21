AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday brushed aside senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan’s “Hyderabadi biryani” jibe, saying the real issue was not food or personal remarks but the people of Uttar Pradesh. He also welcomed Khan’s release on bail and wished him good health. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) president Chandra Shekhar Azad at his residence, in Saharanpur on Saturday. (ANI) more

During his visit to Saharanpur, Owaisi said he had never been particular about food and that whatever was available was sufficient for him. Referring to his years abroad while pursuing his law and barrister degrees, he said he had endured considerable hardships during that period.

“The question is not about me—I am not the issue here. The real issue is the people of Uttar Pradesh. As for food, I have never been particularly fond of it; I even pursued my law and barrister degrees while living abroad, enduring great hardships. Some people live merely to eat, but for me, whatever is available is sufficient,” he said.

Responding to Khan’s release, Owaisi said it was a good development that the senior SP leader had secured bail. “Azam Khan Sahab has been granted bail—that is a very good thing. He is 80 years old now; may Allah grant him good health. He should take care of his well-being,” he added.

Azam Khan, who was released from Dasna District Jail in Ghaziabad on November 18, had taken an indirect swipe at Owaisi during his interaction with reporters in Rampur on Thursday. Referring to AIMIM’s political outreach in western Uttar Pradesh and the Rohilkhand region ahead of the 2027 assembly elections, Khan remarked that people in his region did not particularly prefer Hyderabadi biryani and instead favoured pulao and mutton biryani. Khan had also referred to Owaisi as a barrister rather than a Maulana, saying that sporting a beard did not make someone a Maulana or a Sadhu.