Three youths were killed after their motorcycle rammed into a parked truck near Teliaganj village under Dhanghata police station limits in Uttar Pradesh’s Sant Kabir Nagar district early on Saturday, police said. The youth were returning from a wedding ceremony in Basti district when the accident occurred, police said. (For Representation) more

They were returning from a wedding ceremony in Basti district when the accident occurred. Dhanghata police station house officer Rajesh Kumar said the deceased were identified as Shyamu, 21, Vaibhav, 19, and Anil, 23. Vaibhav and Anil were uncle and nephew. All three were residents of Para Hargovind village.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination. The SHO said police have registered a case against the truck driver on the complaint of Dubbal, the younger brother of deceased Vaibhav. The driver fled the spot after the accident. Locals claimed that the truck was parked on the wrong side of the road. Police are investigating the circumstances leading to the collision.