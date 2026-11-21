Bayern Munich's star striker Harry Kane pledged to return and help his injury-ravaged side for the "business end of the season" after undergoing surgery on his left ankle on Saturday. Harry Kane promises comeback after surgery, targets business end of season. (AFP) more

Kane limped off after 20 minutes of Bayern's 1-1 home draw with Cologne in their Bundesliga match on Friday, the club confirming the England captain had torn a ligament in his ankle.

Bayern issued a statement Saturday saying the Ballon d'Or winner had "successfully undergone surgery" on his left ankle.

"The 33-year-old will now begin his rehabilitation program," Bayern said, with the injury expected to keep Kane out for three to four months.

Kane posted a picture on social media from his hospital bed on Saturday, vowing to work his way back to fitness this season.

"The highs and lows of life! Obviously very disappointed to get this injury but as always it's an opportunity to show resilience and improvement going into 2027.

"I'll be back fresh and ready to go for the business end of the season."

Kane shared a quote from three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver Julian Edelman: "tough times don't last, tough people do", while thanking his supporters for their messages of support.