The Gautam Budh Nagar excise department arrested a cafe manager for allegedly serving liquor without the mandatory event bar licence during a raid at a cafe in Noida’s Sector 118 on Saturday, while the cafe operator fled the spot, officials said. The team recovered 16 cans of beer, each containing 500ml, and two empty bottles of imported liquor, each with a capacity of 750ml. (Representative) more

“Serving liquor without the requisite licence is a violation of the Excise Act. Establishments cannot serve alcohol to customers without obtaining the necessary permission from the department. We are conducting regular inspections to identify and take action against such violations,” district excise officer Subodh Kumar said.

According to the excise department, the cafe was serving liquor without obtaining the mandatory FL-11 event bar licence, which is required for serving liquor at events.

A joint team of the excise department and Sector 113 police conducted the raid at a cafe located inside a cricket ground in Sector 118 as part of an enforcement drive against the illegal sale and transportation of liquor.

The arrested manager was identified as Chandra Mohan, a resident of Almora, Uttarakhand. The cafe operator, Ankur Saxena, allegedly escaped during the raid and is yet to be arrested, officials said.

The team recovered 16 cans of beer, each containing 500ml, and two empty bottles of imported liquor, each with a capacity of 750ml.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the arrested manager and the cafe operator at Sector 113 police station under relevant sections of the Excise Act. Further legal proceedings are underway, officials said.

“We will continue enforcement drives against illegal liquor service, sale and transportation across the district. Establishments found violating excise regulations will face legal action, and those involved will be held accountable,” Kumar said.